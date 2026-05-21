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Illegal Occult Compound Near Moscow Demolished After Court Order
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Moscow region have begun dismantling an unauthorized structure described by locals and officials as an occult-themed compound, following a court ruling that it was illegally constructed on protected land.
According to reports, the three-story building—located in Zaytsevo village near Zaraysk, roughly 120 km south of Moscow—was demolished after a regional court determined it had been built without proper permits on land designated for agricultural use. The structure had reportedly functioned as the base of an esoteric group known as the “Empire of the Strongest Witches.”
Residents in the area had repeatedly raised concerns about activities at the site, with some describing it as a “witch’s lair” and a “Satanic Temple,” alleging that unusual gatherings and rituals took place there.
The demolition began after the Zaraysk City Court issued its ruling, prompting crews to remove the building, which had been styled by its occupants as a “Temple of Saturn.”
Reports indicate the compound was financed through donations from followers of Elena Sulikova, also known by the alias Alyona Polyn, who is described as the group’s leader. She reportedly promoted esoteric teachings and charged followers for services claimed to improve financial, romantic, and personal outcomes.
Sulikova had previously presented herself as a prominent figure in occult circles and was linked in media accounts to various esoteric ventures, including an unregistered institution referred to as the “International University of Magic and Witchcraft.”
In earlier legal proceedings, she was sentenced in 2025 to a prison term after pleading guilty to charges related to the distribution of materials deemed to incite violence against religious figures and for publishing content considered offensive to religious communities, according to reports.
The demolition marks the conclusion of long-standing disputes between local residents and the group over the presence and activities of the site.
According to reports, the three-story building—located in Zaytsevo village near Zaraysk, roughly 120 km south of Moscow—was demolished after a regional court determined it had been built without proper permits on land designated for agricultural use. The structure had reportedly functioned as the base of an esoteric group known as the “Empire of the Strongest Witches.”
Residents in the area had repeatedly raised concerns about activities at the site, with some describing it as a “witch’s lair” and a “Satanic Temple,” alleging that unusual gatherings and rituals took place there.
The demolition began after the Zaraysk City Court issued its ruling, prompting crews to remove the building, which had been styled by its occupants as a “Temple of Saturn.”
Reports indicate the compound was financed through donations from followers of Elena Sulikova, also known by the alias Alyona Polyn, who is described as the group’s leader. She reportedly promoted esoteric teachings and charged followers for services claimed to improve financial, romantic, and personal outcomes.
Sulikova had previously presented herself as a prominent figure in occult circles and was linked in media accounts to various esoteric ventures, including an unregistered institution referred to as the “International University of Magic and Witchcraft.”
In earlier legal proceedings, she was sentenced in 2025 to a prison term after pleading guilty to charges related to the distribution of materials deemed to incite violence against religious figures and for publishing content considered offensive to religious communities, according to reports.
The demolition marks the conclusion of long-standing disputes between local residents and the group over the presence and activities of the site.
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