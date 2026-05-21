Top Democrats Decry Trump 'Taxpayer Shakedown' And 'Super-Pardon'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Top Democrats on a pair of panels in the US House of Representatives have demanded that Justice and Treasury department leaders answer for how they settled President Donald Trump's $10 billion“sham” lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax records.

In their letter sent Wednesday to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and IRS CEO Frank Bisignano, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-Mass.) slammed the settlement as“one of the most brazen acts of public corruption and self-dealing in American history.”

“Rather than protect the public fisc from obvious plunder, this DOJ and IRS caved,” the lawmakers argued, condemning the creation of a $1.776 billion“Anti-Weaponization Fund” as a“taxpayer shakedown” intended to line the pockets of the president's allies, including pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“This massive slush fund will be governed by a sham commission of the president's cronies,” Raskin and Neal noted-and due to the terms of the agreement,“the public and members of Congress may never know who received payments.”

CNN reported Tuesday that longtime Trump adviser and former administration official Michael Caputo has filed the first known claim, describing his family as“survivors of the illegal Russiagate investigations” and seeking $2.7 million.