Envato Launches Creative Flow: Activated - A New Campaign That Puts Creatives In The Zone, No Matter The Chaos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative professionals are drowning in distractions. Between relentless AI advancements, rising workloads, subscription overload, and fragmented creative tools, finding - and keeping - a creative flow state has never been harder. Envato, the leading global platform for creative assets, is answering that challenge with the launch of“Creative Flow: Activated,” a new campaign created in partnership with SuperHeroes (New York/Amsterdam). The campaign positions Envato as the definitive all-in-one creative asset toolkit, integrating AI tools, stock footage, music, graphics, fonts, and more into a single unified subscription designed to keep creatives in their zone.

"When you're creatively obsessed, finding that flow state is everything, but most tools actually break it," said Arlyn Panopio, Head of Brand and Creative at Envato.“We're the enabler that turns obsession into work worth obsessing over."

At the heart of the campaign is a humorous series of films placing creatives inside wildly chaotic environments; swarms of bees at a circus, a Lucha Libre match, and a Monster Truck rally. Created using a combination of AI-generated video and stock assets from the Envato library, each scene is a metaphor for the pressures creative professionals face every day. While chaos encircles them, they stay perfectly locked into their work with Envato by their side.

"We based the campaign strategy and idea on first hand experiences of our creative audience,” noted Rogier Vijverberg, Chief Creative Hero at SuperHeroes. “We've brought it to life using Envato's assets and Gen AI tools, with help from our JIMMY collective of AI artists that includes Holden Boyles and Jon Uriarte."

“As an AI artist, the moment you have to jump between disconnected tools, credits and subscriptions, the idea starts slipping away,” said Holden Boyles, AI artist with JIMMY.“Having assets, references, music, and AI workflows all feeding into the same creative process from one place makes it much easier to stay immersed in the work.”

The campaign will also extend beyond the screen with a soon-to-be-announced live activation, bringing the surreal chaos of“Creative Flow: Activated” into the real world as an immersive, social-first experience. Press and creators will be invited to experience the activation firsthand, with content captured for social amplification across platforms.

As part of the broader campaign rollout, Envato is partnering with a roster of creators across film, design, editing and internet culture to showcase how they use Envato within their own workflows. Leading the creator lineup is filmmaker and internet creator Max Kolo (@cool_lookin_bug ), who is producing the campaign's hero creator video. Additional creator partners including @Tapewarp, @JosephMartin, @Rourke, @JamieFenn and others will release social content inspired by the campaign and their own creative process using Envato's tools and assets.

"Envato has always been where creatives go to find what they need, but the way creatives work has fundamentally changed," said Luke Hawkins, Creative Director at Envato. "This campaign is our way of saying, we've changed with them. It's not just a library anymore. It's everything you need to get into the flow state and stay there.”

Over the coming weeks, the campaign will roll out across YouTube, Meta, and LinkedIn, amplified through partnerships with top-tier influencers, creator-led content drops, live experiential activations, and a sponsorship at OMNI AI film festival.

About Envato:

A global leader in creative technology since 2006, Envato – a Shutterstock subsidiary – empowers millions of creative professionals with access to an all-in-one creative asset toolkit. It offers the world's broadest range of commercial-ready stock assets, alongside purpose-built AI capabilities that allow creatives to find, create and refine what they need, fast.

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