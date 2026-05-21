MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ISO Certifications of TTGI Subsidiaries Claratti and Insentra Reinforce Commitment to Information Security and Operational Excellence Claratti (ISO Certified 27001: 2022) and Insentra (ISO Certified 27001: 2022 & 27701: 2019) support operational maturity, strengthen enterprise governance and reinforce TTGI's security, privacy and compliance framework

May 21, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (" TTGI " or the " Company "), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that two of its subsidiaries, Claratti and Insentra, hold active ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) certification, with Insentra additionally certified to ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System). Claratti has held ISO 27001 continuously since 2019. Insentra has maintained ISO 27001 certifications continuously for four years and expanded into ISO 27701 over a year ago.

ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are globally recognised standards administered by the International Organization for Standardization. They provide a structured framework for managing information security and data privacy risks, validated through independent audits by accredited certification bodies. Certified organizations are required to implement and continuously evidence relevant policies, conduct ongoing user education, and embed a security-conscious culture across the business.

For TTGI and its subsidiaries, these certifications represent an ongoing operational commitment to information security, privacy governance, and risk management. Maintaining internationally recognized certification standards requires continuous independent assessment, employee engagement, policy enforcement, and operational discipline. The certifications also support the Company's ability to meet the security, privacy, and compliance expectations of partners and clients operating in enterprise and regulated environments.

Certification Summary

Claratti: ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) - held continuously since 2019 Insentra: ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System)- held continuously for four years and ISO 27701 extension (Privacy Information Management System) - added at the beginning of 2025

Leadership Commentary

Itzik Gur, VP Technology, Security & Compliance at TTGI, said, "Our ISO certifications reflect the importance we place on protecting the information entrusted to us by our clients and partners. Maintaining these certifications over multiple years requires ongoing operational discipline, employee diligence, and independent verification of our security and privacy practices. As TTGI continues integrating its group companies, we intend to expand these operational standards and certification practices across additional parts of the business over time."

Expanding Certification Across the TTGI Group

As TTGI continues to integrate its group companies, the Company intends to pursue ISO 27001 certification across all subsidiary operations. This reflects the Company's broader strategy of building a group-wide culture of security and accountability, aligned with the operational expectations of enterprise and regulated-sector clients.

Looking ahead, TTGI is also assessing additional governance and assurance frameworks, including ISO 42001 and SOC 2, as part of its ongoing operational maturity initiatives.

About Claratti, a TTGI Company

Claratti is a TTGI group company specialising in managed connectivity, collaboration, and communication services across Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Claratti has held ISO 27001 certification continuously since 2019, supporting its commitment to delivering secure, enterprise-grade services to its clients and partners.

For more information, visit .

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, security, and end-user computing. Insentra holds ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications.

For more information, visit .

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact ..., visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.