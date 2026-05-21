MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Manhattan Uranium Receives Approval of the Apex Project Plan of Operations Authorizing Drilling at Nevada's Largest Historical Past Producing Uranium Mine U.S. Forest Service Approves Construction of Up to Seven Drill Pads covering the Apex Mine

May 21, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC Pink: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) (" Manhattan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Forest Service has approved the Apex Plan of Operations, authorizing drilling to advance high-priority uranium exploration at the Company's Apex Uranium Project in Lander County, Nevada. This approval clears the way for the construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access and limited cross-country travel.

Key Highlights

Drill Permit Secured: U.S. Forest Service has approved the Apex Plan of Operations, delivering a critical regulatory milestone at the Apex Uranium Project in Lander County, Nevada.

Up to Seven Drill Pads Now Authorized: This approval green-lights construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access, and limited cross-country travel, while still limiting surface disturbance to just 0.93 acres.

Advances Nevada's Largest Past-Producing Uranium Mine: Clears the path to test and expand high-grade historical uranium mineralization at the Apex Uranium Project - Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine - which produced approximately 50% of Nevada's all-time uranium output, including standout historical intercepts of 34.1 metres at 0.37% U3O8 and 15.2 metres at 0.51% U3O81,2,3.

Minimal Environmental Footprint: The approved program is designed for low-impact exploration within a one-year window from the start of work on National Forest lands, consistent with Manhattan's commitment to responsible development.

Strengthens Consolidated U.S. Uranium Platform: Delivers a key regulatory milestone at the Apex Project, enhancing Manhattan's premier North American pure-play uranium platform of 15 past-producing mines on 25 underexplored U.S. properties following the recent acquisitions of Urano Energy Corp. and Pegasus Resources Inc.

National Energy Security Priorities: The approval supports recent U.S. Executive Orders aimed at expanding domestic uranium production, strengthening the nuclear fuel supply chain, and advancing energy independence and national security.







Figure 1: Map of the Apex Uranium Project

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"Receipt of our Apex Plan of Operations approval from the U.S. Forest Service is a pivotal milestone for Manhattan. Nevada has never seen a modern drill program on its largest historical uranium producer, and we are now positioned to change that. Years in the making, this approval comes at a critical time as domestic uranium supply has become a national priority," stated William Sheriff, Chairman of Manhattan.

"Apex has always stood out in our portfolio, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, with historical intercepts of up to 34.1 metres of 0.37% U3O8, and surface sampling returning up to 1.00% U3O8 across approximately three kilometres of showings. This Plan of Operations approval clears the path for the first modern drill program in the project's history," stated Galen McNamara, CEO of Manhattan.

The Apex Plan of Operations Approval

The U.S. Forest Service has formally approved the Apex Plan of Operations, authorizing Manhattan to conduct mineral exploration activities on National Forest System lands within the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Lander County, Nevada. The approved program includes the construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access, and limited cross-country travel. Total surface disturbance associated with the program is limited to just 0.93 acres and is scheduled to occur within a one-year period once surface-disturbing activities commence.

Under U.S. Forest Service regulations (36 CFR 228 Subpart A), a Plan of Operations is the required permitting instrument for mineral exploration projects on National Forest lands that involve surface disturbance beyond casual use. The Apex Plan was originally submitted in September 2022 and underwent multiple rounds of review before receiving final approval on May 18, 2026, following the signing of the Findings and Applicability of No Extraordinary Circumstances (FANEC) on May 14, 2026. This approval represents a significant de-risking milestone for the project, confirming that the proposed low-impact exploration activities are consistent with environmental standards and forest management objectives.

The approval is conditional upon the Company posting the required financial assurance of $18,636 to guarantee reclamation of the disturbed areas. Once the bond is accepted and confirmed by the U.S. Forest Service, Manhattan is expected to receive a letter authorizing the commencement of surface-disturbing work. The Company will continue to work closely with U.S. Forest Service staff on finalizing the bonding process and ensuring full compliance with all federal, state, and local requirements.

Additionally, the Company developed and submitted a comprehensive Uranium Safety Management Plan as a key component of the final Plan of Operations package. This detailed plan establishes site-specific protocols for radiation safety, environmental monitoring, worker protection, and best management practices tailored specifically to uranium exploration activities on National Forest lands. The proactive preparation and submission of the Uranium Safety Management Plan played an important role in demonstrating the Company's commitment to safe, responsible operations and contributed directly to securing final approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Alignment with U.S. National Energy Security Priorities

This approval aligns directly with President Trump's Executive Order "Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base," signed on May 23, 2025. The Order directs federal agencies to strengthen America's domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, expand uranium mining and processing capacity, and reduce reliance on foreign sources of uranium in support of national energy security, energy independence, and economic growth. By securing Plan of Operations approval for the Apex Project - historically Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine - Manhattan is positioned to contribute meaningfully to these national priorities through responsible, low-impact domestic uranium exploration.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Manhattan, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. McNamara is not independent of the Company.

About Manhattan

Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC Pink: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin.

Backed by an elite technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance.

For more information about Manhattan, please visit: .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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