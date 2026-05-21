MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The holiday season brings a welcome pause to busy routines, creating time for family, reflection, and long, relaxed hours at home. Between festive meals and gatherings, it's also the perfect opportunity to enjoy stories that feel closer to home.

Here's a curated list of TV shows perfect for your Eid binge, whether you're watching with family or unwinding solo.

Mon-Fri @ 10.00 pm UAE/ 9.00 pm KSA

In the vibrant city of Lucknow, the story follows Kausar (Mahhi Vij), who challenges her husband Parvez (Vaquar Sheikh) to support their daughter Seher's (Rishita Kothari) dream of becoming a doctor. However, Seher's ambitions are put at risk by tradition when Parvez arranges her marriage to the powerful Osmaan family.

Sat-Sun @ 8.00 pm UAE/ 7.00 pm KSA

Ekta Kapoor's iconic franchise Naagin follows a fierce and powerful Serpent Queen as she finds herself at the center of a looming battle that threatens the balance between good and evil. Blending supernatural drama with intense emotions, the series explores betrayal, destiny, and hidden secrets, with high-stakes conflicts shaping the journey of the new Naagin and those around her.

Mon – Sun @ 10.00 pm UAE/9.00 pm KSA

One of Indian television's longest-running family dramas, this show has truly stood the test of time. A multi-generational family saga, following the Singhania family, that blends romance, drama, and social values, this show makes for the perfect family watch.

Mon – Sun @ 9.00 pm UAE/8.00 pm KSA

Tulsi Virani, portrayed by Smriti Irani, also reflects the quiet strength required to balance tradition with modern realities, evolving with every challenge while holding the family together through resilience and empathy.

27th May @ 1.30 pm UAE/ 12.30 pm KSA

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, this film made history as the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. Blending local Kerala folklore with action and fantasy, the story follows a mysterious woman, Chandra (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), with extraordinary powers who becomes caught in a dangerous fight against crime and dark forces. As hidden secrets and ancient connections begin to unfold, the story sets the stage for a larger mythological universe.

30th May @ 1.30 pm UAE/12.30 pm KSA

A gripping slow-burn thriller starring the iconic Mohanlal, the film marks the actor's return to playing a common man. The story follows Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver and former stuntman whose peaceful life revolves around his family and beloved vintage Ambassador car. However, when a corrupt police officer drags his son into a dangerous cover-up, Shanmughan is forced into a desperate fight against injustice and the system.