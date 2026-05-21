Is Virat Kohli Returning To Test Cricket? India Star Batter's Childhood Coach Drops A Hint

Team India star batter Virat Kohli and his career in Test cricket were nothing short of legendary, making his sudden departure from the format a hard pill for fans to swallow. On May 12, 2025, Kohli bid adieu to his illustrious career in the longest format of the game, leaving behind a legacy that cemented him as one of the format's greatest modern ambassadors.

Over an illustrious 14-year Test journey, the Indian batting stalwart has amassed 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. Kohli's captaincy tenure witnessed India transforming into a ruthless powerhouse across the globe, establishing a standard of dominance by winning series in formidable conditions and maintaining the No.1 ranking for five consecutive years.

Under his leadership, Team India won 40 matches in 68 outings, with a win percentage of 58.82%, making him the most successful Indian Test captain and the fourth most successful overall in the history of the game.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals mental toll of captaincy, support from Dravid

Kohli's Coach Sparks Buzz on Potential Test Comeback

Recently, Virat Kohli completed one year of retirement from Test cricket, sparking a wave of nostalgia and emotional reactions from fans on social media. However, a year after his farewell to the longest format of the game, star batter Rajkumar Sharma's childhood sparked buzz on his disciple's potential return to Tests.

Speaking on Express Cafe, Rajkumar revealed that many asked him to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to him, given his relationship with his childhood coach after becoming a successful batter.

“Many people have told me to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to me,” Rajkumar said.

When the anchor asked Kohli's coach about the potential Test return, he gave a cryptic, highly enticing response that immediately sent the cricketing world into a frenzy.

“We are talking about it. Let's see what happens,” he added.

Anchor:“So sir, did you ask him to come back to Test cricket?Rajkumar Sharma:“Many people have asked me to urge Virat to return because he listens to me. We've spoken about it....let's see what happens.” twitter/ddbrubQEvO

- Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 20, 2026

Virat Kohli first retired from T20Is following Team India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, and then, almost a year later, the former captain stepped away from Test cricket, shifting his focus towards only ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November next year.

Here's How Fans Reacted to Kohli's Coach Dropping a Shocking Hint on His Test Return

The veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli's childhood Rajkumar Sharma's revelation completely tore up the script, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of reactions on his potential Test comeback.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with mixed opinions on a possible Test comeback of Kohli, with some expressing hope that even a“1% chance” is enough to believe in his return, while others dismissed the possibility as unrealistic and said it is better to accept his retirement, calling his Test career complete and unlikely to restart.

Even if there is a 1% chance, that chance is good enough!!!!!!!!!! Her Happy Place ✨ (@_viratKingkohli) May 20, 2026

This doesn't make sense. Lot of issues are there in this. Dont think it is happening ignitious (@a_ignitious2002) May 21, 2026

People are still waiting for Virat Kohli's Test comeback sometimes the hardest thing in cricket is accepting that an era is truly over is not coming back.

- Mithun (@Mithun1918) May 20, 2026

No,now people asking him to comeback to test itself is enough and big thing for us. He already done fabulous job,One small loss will torture him by haters's Take this as good farewell, and he came out of it at right time ❤️Legend always a Legend.

- °.♡Harry;) (@2324harry) May 20, 2026

My idol himself said, "If there's a 1% chance, sometimes that chance is good enough." Now I'm believing in that ❤️ Please god make this happen

- #269 (@Shakalaka__baby) May 20, 2026

it won't happencome back to retire again in 12 to 15 months? doens't sound like kohli

- saaslane (@saaslanee) May 21, 2026

If his coach has to convince him to play Test cricket, maybe it's already time he stayed retired.

- Shreyansh (@Shreyansh3951) May 20, 2026

Virat Kohli is currently part of the ongoing IPL 2026, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 19th successive season, ending the record for playing for a single team since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

Kohli is currently at the sixth spot in the Orange Cap race, with 542 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74 in 13 matches.

Also Read: Madan Lal praises Virat Kohli's 'amazing' fitness, a lesson for others