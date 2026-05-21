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Tajik FM Addresses International Community Ahead Of Dushanbe Water Conference (VIDEO)

Tajik FM Addresses International Community Ahead Of Dushanbe Water Conference (VIDEO)


2026-05-21 08:11:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin has issued an official message to the international community, calling for a radical strengthening of global cooperation amid escalating climate risks and accelerated glacier melting, Trend reports via the ministry.

The statement comes ahead of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade (2018–2028), scheduled to take place in the Tajik capital from May 25 to May 28, 2026.

In his address, the minister emphasized the strategic role of water resources as a foundational component of global life support, sustainable development, food security, public health, energy, and economic prosperity. The head of the foreign ministry stressed that growing water scarcity and climate change necessitate an immediate consolidation of multilateral efforts.

"Caring for water is caring for our shared future," Sirojiddin Muhriddin stated in his message.

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Trend News Agency

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