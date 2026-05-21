Tajik FM Addresses International Community Ahead Of Dushanbe Water Conference (VIDEO)
The statement comes ahead of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade (2018–2028), scheduled to take place in the Tajik capital from May 25 to May 28, 2026.
In his address, the minister emphasized the strategic role of water resources as a foundational component of global life support, sustainable development, food security, public health, energy, and economic prosperity. The head of the foreign ministry stressed that growing water scarcity and climate change necessitate an immediate consolidation of multilateral efforts.
"Caring for water is caring for our shared future," Sirojiddin Muhriddin stated in his message.--
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