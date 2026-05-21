Saipem And Petrobras Sign Mou On Oil And Gas Decommissioning In Brazil

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Saipem and Petrobras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a technical collaboration focused on evaluating and potentially developing integrated solutions for oil and gas decommissioning activities in Brazil, Trend reports via Saipem.

The agreement covers the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas infrastructure, including subsea systems and related facilities, with a particular focus on plug and abandonment (P&A) operations involving the permanent and safe closure of wells.

Under the MoU, the companies will establish a framework for technical and operational cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation of end-of-life infrastructure management.

As part of the collaboration, Saipem and Petrobras will assess potential partnerships with specialized companies and institutions involved in decommissioning activities. The partners will also work on developing and implementing new technologies, methodologies, and integrated solutions tailored to the sector.

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