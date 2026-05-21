WUF13 Hosts International Roundtable On“Education And Professional Training” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international roundtable discussion on the topic of“Education and Professional Training” was held as part of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The event brought together scholars, urban planning experts, researchers, and representatives of higher education institutions from various countries to discuss modern education models, interdisciplinary approaches, and professional training for sustainable urban development.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that rapid urbanization, climate change, technological transformation, and social challenges require the training of specialists with new knowledge and skills in the field of urban studies. In this regard, the expansion of interdisciplinary programs at universities, the integration of theoretical knowledge with practical experience, and the strengthening of international cooperation were identified as key priorities.

Participants in the discussion noted that the development of modern cities is not limited to architectural and engineering solutions. It is important to take social, economic, environmental, and technological factors into account in the urban planning process. Therefore, future professionals must be able to collaborate with representatives from various fields and apply comprehensive approaches to solving complex problems.

Experts addressing the event emphasized the importance of integrating research findings into public policy and strengthening cooperation between universities, government agencies, and local communities. It was noted that scientific research should not be limited to academic publications but should also contribute to the development of practical solutions and the decision-making process.

The discussions also addressed the use of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and data visualization tools in urban planning education. It was noted that these technologies create new opportunities for more effective urban planning and management.

The roundtable featured presentations on the experiences of various countries, as well as an exchange of views on the importance of people-centered approaches in urban planning and housing policy, sustainable transportation systems, environmental issues, and the shaping of cities of the future.

Participants unanimously declared that expanding cooperation among educational institutions, government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, as well as strengthening the training of professionals who meet modern requirements, is of particular importance for building sustainable and inclusive cities.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

--