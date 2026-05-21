Kazakhstan Set To Limit Individual Debt Under New Income-Based Rule
This macroprudential measure will be enforced through the Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio, with the regulatory limit set to officially take effect on January 1, 2027. The relevant amendments have been drafted under a National Bank Board resolution aimed at updating financial stability metrics and calculation methods.
The DTI framework, which has been under a monitoring period since its introduction in August 2024, measures a borrower's total outstanding and prospective loans against their annual earnings to assess repayment capacity before credit approval.--
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