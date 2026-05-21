Kazakhstan Set To Limit Individual Debt Under New Income-Based Rule

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) plans to cap the maximum total debt of individual borrowers at eight times their annual income, Trend reports via the NBK.

This macroprudential measure will be enforced through the Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio, with the regulatory limit set to officially take effect on January 1, 2027. The relevant amendments have been drafted under a National Bank Board resolution aimed at updating financial stability metrics and calculation methods.

The DTI framework, which has been under a monitoring period since its introduction in August 2024, measures a borrower's total outstanding and prospective loans against their annual earnings to assess repayment capacity before credit approval.

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