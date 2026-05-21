Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces The Appointment Of Nishant Saxena As Chief Business Officer And Schedules A Pre-2026 ASCO CRB-701 Data Conference Call
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. EDT
|Investors Dial
|1-877-704-4453
|Int'l Investors Dial
|1-201-389-0920
|Conference ID
|13760531
|Webcast:
|Click here
|CallMeTM:
|Click here
A replay will be available on the Corbus website.
CRB-701 2026 ASCO Data Presentation Details
The oral presentation titled,“A phase 1/2 study of the next-generation Nectin-4-targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer,” will be presented by Professor Yohann Loriot, Gustave Roussy (Paris) on Friday, May 29 at 4:57 p.m. CDT (Abstract #5508).
The poster presentation titled,“A phase 1/2 study of the next-generation Nectin-4-targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma,” will be presented by Charlene Mantia, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) on Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. CDT (Abstract #6062/Poster #519).
2026 ASCO HNSCC KOL Event Details
Corbus will host an in-person and virtual KOL event during the 2026 ASCO to discuss the updated data from the Phase 1/2 clinical study of CRB-701 in 75 participants with HNSCC.
|Date:
|Monday, June 1, 2026
|Time:
|6:30 a.m. CDT
|Location:
|Marriott Marquis Chicago
|Participants:
| Corbus Management Team, joined by leading HNSCC Experts:
Ari Rosenberg, M.D., University of Chicago
Glenn Hanna, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Cesar Augusto Perez Batista, M.D., Sarah Cannon Research Institute
A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the KOL event, click here. A replay of the event will also be available on the Corbus website.
About Corbus
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing promising new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus' pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company's trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials, anticipated regulatory interactions and outcomes, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, sufficiency of cash runway and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.
These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to,“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
All product names, logos, brands and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sean Moran
Chief Financial Officer
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
...
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Liz Melone
Founder & Principal
Melone Communications, LLC
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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