Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Research Report 2026-2036: Epidemiological Analysis, Treatment And Management, Trends, Clinical Trial Landscape, Pipeline Analysis, Regulatory Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hemorrhoids market is poised for steady growth due to increased awareness, improved treatments, and rising prevalence from factors like aging, sedentary lifestyles, and poor diets. Common worldwide, hemorrhoids impact millions, with treatments ranging from OTC medications like Pfizer's Preparation H to surgical procedures. A shift toward minimally invasive options such as rubber band ligation and laser treatments is notable, emphasizing quicker recovery and reduced pain. North America leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to improved healthcare access. Companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson maintain market dominance through diverse product offerings. The landscape evolves with a focus on patient-centric innovations and strategic collaborations. Key market segments include indication, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemorrhoids Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Indication, Treatment Type, ROA, Distribution Channel, Country, 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global hemorrhoids market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising awareness of the condition, advancements in treatment modalities, and an increasing global prevalence due to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits.

Companies like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, and Sanofi dominate the pharmaceutical segment, offering a range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription treatments. For instance, Pfizer's Preparation H remains a leading OTC brand, leveraging its long-standing market presence and brand recognition. These companies focus on expanding their product portfolios and enhancing distribution channels to maintain market leadership.

The competitive landscape of the hemorrhoids market is characterized by a diverse array of players, each contributing to the evolution of treatment options. Established pharmaceutical companies continue to lead in the OTC segment, while medical device manufacturers drive advancements in minimally invasive procedures.

Emerging innovators are introducing novel treatments that have the potential to reshape patient care. Strategic collaborations and a focus on patient-centric solutions are key factors influencing competition and market dynamics. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must remain agile, embracing innovation and responding to changing patient needs to maintain a competitive edge.

The treatment for hemorrhoids ranges from conservative care to surgical intervention, depending on the severity of the condition. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications, including topical creams, ointments, and suppositories, continue to be the most commonly used treatment options, offering relief for mild cases. However, as awareness and access to healthcare improve, patients are increasingly opting for minimally invasive procedures such as rubber band ligation, infrared coagulation, and sclerotherapy. These treatments offer quicker recovery times and reduced risks compared to traditional surgical methods. The shift towards less invasive treatments has been a key trend in the market, as these procedures are less painful, more affordable, and suitable for a wider range of patients.

Technological advancements also play a significant role in shaping the market. Hybrid laser techniques and Pallam's painless hybrid laser sandwich procedure have emerged as breakthrough methods that offer effective treatment with minimal pain and a lower recurrence rate. The incorporation of telemedicine for remote consultations and follow-up care has also gained traction, especially in underserved areas, enabling patients to receive early diagnosis and treatment recommendations.

The North American market dominates, accounting for the largest share of the global hemorrhoids market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, and a high incidence of hemorrhoids in the population. Europe also holds a significant share, with an increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments and greater healthcare access. However, the highest growth rate is expected in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by rising healthcare access, urbanization, and growing awareness about hemorrhoids management. As countries like China and India continue to develop their healthcare systems, they will become key players in the market.

In Latin America and Africa, although the market is smaller, increasing healthcare infrastructure, adoption of digital health and a rising demand for affordable treatment options provide growth potential. Healthcare providers in these regions are focusing on delivering cost-effective solutions to cater to the growing patient population suffering from hemorrhoids

Companies Featured



Abbott

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AMATO Pharmaceutical Products, Ltd

Haleon Group Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of Study

1. Global Hemorrhoids Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Hemorrhoids Profile

1.3 Epidemiological Analysis of Hemorrhoids Market

1.4 Treatment and Management

1.5 Market Trends

1.6 Clinical Trial Landscape

1.7 Pipeline Analysis

1.8 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.8.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in U.S.

1.8.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in E.U.

1.8.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.8.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.9 Market Dynamics

1.9.1 Impact Analysis

1.9.2 Market Drivers

1.9.3 Market Restraints

1.9.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Hemorrhoids Market, (by Indication), $Million, 2025-2036

2.1 Overview

2.2 Internal Haemorrhoids

2.3 External Haemorrhoids

2.4 Prolapsed Haemorrhoids

2.5 Mixed/combined Haemorrhoids

3. Global Hemorrhoids Market, (by Treatment), $Million, 2025-2036

3.1 Overview

3.2 Drugs

3.2.1 Laxatives

3.2.2 NSAIDs

3.2.3 Other Dugs

3.3 Non-Surgical

3.3.1 Band Ligation

3.3.2 Infrared coagulation

3.3.3 Sclerotherapy

3.3.4 Cryotherapy

3.3.5 Laser probes

3.3.6 Bipolar probes

3.4 Surgical Interventions

4. Global Hemorrhoids Market, (by ROA), $Million, 2025-2036

4.1 Overview

4.2 Topical

4.3 Oral

4.4 Others

5. Global Hemorrhoids Market, (by Distribution Channel), $Million, 2025-2036

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3 Online Pharmacies

5.4 Retail Pharmacies

6. Global Hemorrhoids Market, (by Region), $Million, 2025-2036

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Key Findings

6.1.2 Market Dynamics

6.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.1.3.1 North America Hemorrhoids Market (by Country)

6.1.3.1.1 U.S.

6.1.3.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest-of-the-World

7. Global Hemorrhoids Market: Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Benchmarking

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

7.2.1.1 Funding Activities

7.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

7.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

7.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

7.3.4 Key Personnel

7.3.5 Analyst View

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