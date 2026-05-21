Telangana Hikes Minimum Wages For 1.11 Crore Workers, Revises Zones

The Telangana government on Thursday announced a major hike in minimum wages, restructuring the classification of workers and redefining wage zones to ensure broader coverage and improved earnings for over 1.11 crore workers across the state.

Correcting Past Negligence

Speaking in a press conference, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the decision was taken after reviewing gaps in the earlier system and following recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He said the previous structure had caused losses to a large number of workers due to administrative negligence. He said, "The government has taken a crucial decision regarding the minimum wages of workers. Due to the negligence of the previous government, 1 crore 11 lakh workers suffered losses. That is why our government appointed a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. After discussions, the state government took this decision."

Restructured Worker Categories and Zones

"We have divided the workers into four categories. We categorised the workers as Unskilled, Semi-skilled, Skilled, and Highly Skilled. Earlier, there were two zones, but now the zones have been divided into three parts," CM Reddy said.

Explaining the revised structure, the Chief Minister said minimum wages have been calculated based on a three-zone system covering urban and rural areas. "We determined the minimum wage by considering Municipal Corporations in Zone 1, Municipalities in Zone 2, and Rural Areas in Zone 3," he said.

New Minimum Wage Slabs

He further announced revised wage slabs across all categories. "In the Unskilled category, we have increased the minimum wage from Rs. 12,750 to Rs. 16,000. In the Semi-skilled category, we have increased it from Rs. 13,152 to Rs. 17,000. In the Skilled category, we have increased it from Rs. 13,772 to Rs. 18,500. In the Highly Skilled category, we have increased it from Rs. 14,607 to Rs. 20,000. With the state government's decision, 1 crore 11 lakh workers will benefit," the Telangana CM said.

He further informed that the decision will be implemented from June 1, 2026.

"Congratulations to the workers on behalf of the Telangana Government," he said. (ANI)

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