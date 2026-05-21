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US Senators Seek Answers on Sanctions Lift for Venezuela’s Rodríguez
(MENAFN) Two US senators on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to justify its decision to remove sanctions from Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren submitted a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, requesting clarification on how the sanctions relief aligns with American national security priorities.
“In the wake of a series of recent U.S. sanctions relief for Venezuela, the Administration has an obligation to explain how such relief advances U.S. national security,” the senators wrote.
The lawmakers also questioned the reasoning behind the move, noting: “Despite no significant changes to the political leadership that carried out repression against the Venezuelan people, the Administration has yet to explain the grounds for lifting sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez.”
They cautioned that easing restrictions without meaningful political reform in Venezuela could further empower figures they blame for the country’s ongoing political turmoil and humanitarian suffering.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren submitted a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, requesting clarification on how the sanctions relief aligns with American national security priorities.
“In the wake of a series of recent U.S. sanctions relief for Venezuela, the Administration has an obligation to explain how such relief advances U.S. national security,” the senators wrote.
The lawmakers also questioned the reasoning behind the move, noting: “Despite no significant changes to the political leadership that carried out repression against the Venezuelan people, the Administration has yet to explain the grounds for lifting sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez.”
They cautioned that easing restrictions without meaningful political reform in Venezuela could further empower figures they blame for the country’s ongoing political turmoil and humanitarian suffering.
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