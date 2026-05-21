Deepintent Becomes First Healthcare DSP To Integrate Optimizerx's Authenticated EHR Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by OptimizeRx's new programmatic infrastructure, collaboration expands access to premium point of care inventory for life sciences marketers

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients at the most important decision points, today announced that DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), will be the first DSP to integrate OptimizeRx's proprietary electronic health record (EHR) network into its healthcare advertising platform.

By combining OptimizeRx's authenticated EHR network with DeepIntent's healthcare-first DSP capabilities, this collaboration gives life sciences marketers an easier way to activate advertising within HCP workflows, using the same programmatic tools they already rely on for digital media buying. This collaboration also reflects the growing demand for privacy-safe advertising solutions tied to real clinical workflows.

“Our integration with DeepIntent makes validated EHR inventory easier to activate within a platform our clients already trust and value,” said Steve Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer at OptimizeRx.“As we expand programmatic access to our authenticated EHR network, our focus is helping more brands deliver measurable point of care engagement.”

Bringing Programmatic Buying into the Clinical Workflow

As healthcare marketers navigate growing signal loss, tighter privacy standards, and other limitations across traditional open-web advertising, demand is growing for more deterministic, measurable ways to reach providers at clinically relevant moments.

Building on DeepIntent's existing point of care and omnichannel capabilities, the OptimizeRx integration enables life science marketers to:



Access OptimizeRx's authenticated EHR inventory directly within DeepIntent's platform

Extend omnichannel campaigns into point of care environments

Reach providers closer to clinical decision moments Activate scalable point of care campaigns with the speed, control, and flexibility of programmatic buying



DeepIntent is widely recognized for its healthcare-focused DSP capabilities, including audience targeting, activation, optimization, and measurement solutions designed specifically for life sciences brands. Adding reach within OptimizeRx's proprietary EHR network helps marketers better align media activation with provider engagement across the care journey.

“We're excited to bring OptimizeRx's industry-leading EHR network to our established client base of pharmaceutical brands, healthcare agencies, and enterprise marketers,” said Lisa Kopp Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, DeepIntent.“By offering scalable access to providers directly within their clinical workflows, we can help deliver more timely and relevant information that supports informed care decisions and better patient outcomes. This partnership comes as DeepIntent is building the richest marketplace of vital inventory relevant to our clients.”

Expanding Access to Point of Care Media

The DeepIntent collaboration reflects OptimizeRx's broader strategy to expand programmatic access to its authenticated EHR network through select DSP partnerships. By opening its infrastructure to additional demand-side integrations over time, the company aims to make clinically aligned point of care media more accessible within modern healthcare advertising workflows.

Availability

OptimizeRx's authenticated EHR network is expected to be available on the DeepIntent platform in Q3 2026. For more information about availability or to inquire about DSP integration opportunities, please contact us at .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life sciences brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit .

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "can", "activate",“access”,“expanding", "incorporate", "connecting" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the availability of OptimizeRx's EHR inventory on the DeepIntent DSP, the growing demand for privacy-safe advertising solutions tied to real clinical workflows, the success of pharmaceutical brands to deliver measurable point of care management, the ability of healthcare marketers to activate point of care campaigns at scale, expansion of programmatic access to the Company's EHR network, and the accessibility of clinically aligned point of care media within healthcare advertising workflows. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, VP Marketing

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OptimizeRx Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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Matter Communications

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Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships

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