Pak Military Exploits Pogb, Fails To Prevent Disasters: Senge Sering

President of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, has sharply criticised Pakistan's handling of environmental disasters and governance in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), alleging that the military establishment is exploiting the region's natural resources while failing to protect local communities from climate-linked disasters.

In a video statement, Sering claimed that Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued warnings regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), but accused the authority of being ineffective due to military control over regional administration.

China-Linked Projects and Ecological Destruction

He alleged that environmental degradation in PoGB was worsening because of large-scale infrastructure and dam projects being developed in collaboration with China. According to Sering, the construction of mega-dams and unchecked resource extraction are increasing the risk of floods and ecological destruction across PoGB.

Allegations of Fund Diversion and Deliberate Neglect

He further alleged that funds received for flood forecasting and disaster management are being diverted elsewhere, leaving local populations vulnerable every year during the flood season.

He pointed to recurring destruction of roads in areas such as Diamer and Hunza, claiming that authorities deliberately fail to permanently repair infrastructure so that military-linked organisations continue to benefit financially from reconstruction projects. The repeated destruction of transport routes, he said, leads to soaring food prices and severe shortages in remote mountainous districts.

Public Frustration and Reliance on Volunteers

Sering also alleged that residents in Hunza, Ghazar, Diamer and Shigar are increasingly relying on volunteers to reopen blocked roads and restore connectivity, while the Pakistani military maintained tight administrative control over the region. He claimed that fuel shortages and financial difficulties are further deepening public frustration in PoGB.

Call for Greater Local Autonomy

Calling for greater local autonomy, Sering argued that the resources of PoGB are sufficient for residents to sustain their own economy and development. He accused Pakistan of using the region primarily for "stealing and exploitation" and warned that continued military dominance would further aggravate economic and environmental problems for the people of PoGB. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)