Land Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 15,000 Cigarettes Into Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Land Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle tobacco products into Qatar on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

In a post on its social media, the customs authority said the attempt was uncovered after a customs inspector became suspicious of one of the incoming trucks arriving at the border of the country.

The truck was subjected to thorough examination and inspection during which the seized products were discovered hidden secretly inside different compartments in the truck.

The authority added that the seized items consisted of 15,000 cigarettes.