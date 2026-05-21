Azerbaijan Bets On Safer, More Supportive Future For Children's Dev't - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has identified the protection of children, the creation of a safe and supportive environment for their development, and the strengthening of inclusive social policies as one of the main priorities of state policy, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues Bahar Muradova said at a roundtable event titled "Children and Youth" within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

The official noted that Azerbaijan's current legislative framework identifies the creation of a safe and inclusive environment for children as a strategic priority.

"At the same time, national policies on urban development and territorial planning are based on the principles of public participation and socially oriented planning. This approach creates an important foundation for a more systematic and sustainable provision of children's well-being in urban governance," she explained.

Muradova emphasized that one of the important approaches presented by Azerbaijan within the framework of the forum is the human-centered recovery model.

"This approach aims to ensure a safe, dignified, and hopeful future for children and young people in post-conflict situations. We believe that child-friendly cities aren't built through infrastructure alone. This requires integrated policies that combine strong social protection systems, inclusive urban planning, community participation, digital security, environmental sustainability, and intergenerational solidarity.

If we truly want to build inclusive and sustainable cities for the future, we must first ensure that they are safe, healthy, and livable for children. We must strengthen the bridge between family environments and society because cities designed for children ultimately become better places for everyone," she added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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