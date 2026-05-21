Amplitech Group's 5G 64T64R MIMO Cellular Radio Platform Supports Evolution Of AI-Enabled Wireless Infrastructure At Northeastern University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and 5G infrastructure systems, today announced that its O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit served as the central hardware platform in Northeastern University's demonstration of the world's first open-source prototype of a Massive MIMO AI-RAN system, conducted by the Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI) Open6G OTIC in combining an Amplitech MIMO O-RAN Category B radio unit,Northeastern University reported its successful demonstration in a press release dated May 20, 2026.

The demonstration highlights how future wireless networks may become faster, smarter, and more responsive by using artificial intelligence directly inside the network infrastructure itself. Technologies like AI-RAN are designed to help wireless systems automatically adapt to changing demand, improve coverage in crowded areas, reduce congestion, and support the growing need for high-speed connectivity across homes, businesses, campuses, transportation systems, and smart cities.

Building on a Record of Industry Firsts

Today's announcement extends AmpliTech's ongoing research and commercialization partnership with Northeastern University's Open6G OTIC, which has previously produced a series of industry-first milestones, including the first end-to-end, multi-vendor, virtualized O-RAN-compliant Massive MIMO network demonstration. AmpliTech's 64T64R radio is the only radio of its configuration to have been certified by the Open6G OTIC, the O-RAN Alliance-qualified testing center at Northeastern University and is the only radio of its kind designed and commercialized by an American company.

Commercial Implications

As wireless networks continue evolving toward AI-driven 5G and future 6G systems, the demonstration shows how open and flexible network technologies can help accelerate deployment of faster and more reliable connectivity. AmpliTech's radio platform is being used not only in today's advanced 5G environments, but also in the development of next-generation wireless systems designed to support increasing global demand for mobile data, streaming, cloud applications, connected devices, and AI-powered services.

“What Northeastern demonstrated today is an example of how artificial intelligence can help make future wireless networks smarter, faster, and more reliable,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“We are proud that our 64T64R platform was part of this collaborative demonstration alongside NVIDIA and OpenAirInterface as the industry advances toward AI-enabled Open RAN networks.”

About the Open6G OTIC

The Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) at Northeastern University's Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI) is an O-RAN Alliance-qualified testing and integration facility that supports the development, testing, and commercialization of open radio access network solutions. The Open6G OTIC has conducted interoperability and conformance testing for AmpliTech's O-RAN CAT B 64T64R MIMO radio unit and participates in the O-RAN Alliance Joint North American Plugfest.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network in a Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit .

About OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA)

The OpenAirInterface Software Alliance is a non-profit organization developing open-source software implementations of 3GPP standards for 5G and 6G cellular networks. OAI provides a fully open and interoperable RAN and core network stack widely used by researchers, network vendors and operators worldwide.

About the Northeastern University INSI

The Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI) at Northeastern University conducts cutting-edge research in wireless communications, networking, and systems. Home to the Colosseum wireless network emulator and the Open6G R&D center, INSI leads multiple federally, industry, and state-funded programs advancing wireless technology.

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that the words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Company Contact:

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