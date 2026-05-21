Sonali Bendre's 'Summer State Of Mind' Includes Crochet

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) As we all grapple with the scorching heat, actress Sonali Bendre has decided to take a unique approach. She revealed through her latest social media post that her 'Summer state of mind' includes doing crochet.

On Thursday, Sonali took to her official Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her summer diaries.

The first snap in the post was a breezy selfie of the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress, followed by a picture of her crochet.

From a refreshing salad to a beautiful garden, to a cozy room, Sonali's summer seems full of bliss.

We could also see a huge tumbler with Sonali's name on it to complete her water intake during summer, along with a small hand fan and an i-pad placed on a table.

Providing an insight into her summer days, the 'Sarfarosh' actor penned the caption, "Summer state of mind (sic)," followed by a sun emoticon.

Sonali keeps her Insta family engaged with such snippets from her personal and professional life.

In March, Sonali decided to take a trip down memory lane. She uploaded a video montage of some of her throwback pictures from her early days in the film industry during the 1990s.

“Back when photos were kinda blur but life was much simpler," read the caption of the post.

She was seen flaunting various stylish looks from the 90s era.

Sonali made her acting debut in 1994 with the film "Aag". After this, she featured in many popular movies such as "Sarfarosh", "Diljale", "Duplicate", and "Major Saab", to name just a few.

Till today, movie buffs fondly remember her as Preeti from the family entertainer "Hum Saath-Saath Hain".

Meanwhile, Sonali recently turned host for the couple reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga" along with social media influencer Munawwar Farooqui.

The show had popular couples such as Swara Bhaskar and her husband, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal, Debinna Bonnerjee - Gurmeet Choudhary as contestants.