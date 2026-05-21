Visionary Who Ushered India Into 21St Century With IT, Telecom Revolution: Telangana Leaders Pay Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and state ministers paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi, on his death anniversary on Thursday and recalled his services to the nation as a visionary who ushered India into the 21st century and laid the foundation for its modern technological and telecom revolution.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is on a visit to New Delhi, paid floral tributes at 'Veer Bhoomi'.

He placed a wreath at Rajiv Gandhi's samadhi and reminisced about the services he rendered to the nation.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated Rajiv Gandhi was a great leader who steered India towards the modern technological era.

"His far-sighted vision in granting voting rights to the youth for the construction of a New India and empowering them remains forever inspiring. The sacrifices he made for the nation's progress and the protection of democratic values were not in vain," he said.

“In fulfilling Shri Rajiv Gandhi's aspirations, we, along with the Congress Party ranks, will continually rededicate ourselves to public service,” the Deputy CM said.

In a post on 'X', the senior Congress leader stated that Rajiv Gandhi was the architect of modern India, whose profound vision laid the foundation for the nation's technological and digital revolution.

“His unwavering commitment to youth empowerment by lowering the voting age, and his pioneering work in strengthening Panchayati Raj, continue to inspire our path forward. As a proud member of the Congress family, we reaffirm our pledge to uphold the secular values, peace, and progress that he stood and sacrificed his life for. His legacy will forever guide us in building an inclusive and progressive India,” said Vikramarka.

State minister for animal husbandry, sports and youth services, Vakiti Srihari also paid tributed to Rajiv Gandhi, calling him the pioneer of India's information revolution.

He stated that the services rendered by Rajiv Gandhi in the construction of modern India are unforgettable. The minister described Rajiv Gandhi as a great leader who laid strong foundations for the information technology sector in the country and opened new avenues of opportunities for the youth.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi will go down in history as a leader who took India into the modern era through key reforms such as the computer revolution, development of the telecommunications sector, and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system.

The minister recalled that Rajiv Gandhi, who had immense faith in the power of the youth, believed that the future of the country lies in their hands. He noted that by granting voting rights to 18-year-olds, Rajiv Gandhi enhanced the importance of youth power in the democratic system.

Paying tributes to the former Prime Minister, minister for roads & buildings, and cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that he was a towering leader who transformed the very face of the nation.

Venkat Reddy paid floral tributes to a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi at his residence. During this event, joined by Congress party cadres, key leaders, and activists, he fondly recalled and recalled the services rendered by Rajiv Gandhi.

"Rajiv Gandhi was the visionary who ushered India into the 21st century and laid the foundation for the modern technological revolution. The progress we witness today in the country's IT and telecom sectors stands upon the very foundation he laid. Rajiv Gandhi was a martyr who sacrificed his very life for the sake of the nation's integrity and unity. Everyone must rededicate themselves to realising his ideals and striving for the nation's progress,” said the minister.