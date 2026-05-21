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Capital Increase: EPH Group AG Issues New Shares To Fund Growth In The DACH Premium Hotel Segment
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EPH Group AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Capital Increase: EPH Group AG Issues New Shares to Fund Growth in the DACH Premium Hotel Segment
21.05.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EPH Group AG, a Vienna-based company listed in Germany, aims to bring international hotel groups to top tourism destinations across the DACH region where they are not yet strongly represented. To further expand its project pipeline in a growing market, the company is currently carrying out a cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders. The offering is addressed to both retail and professional or institutional investors. The maximum gross issue volume is EUR 10,285,776.00. The public subscription period remains open until 26 June 2026. Vienna, 21 May 2026. With additional capital, hotel development company EPH Group AG intends to further expand its existing hotel project pipeline, fund the existing projects by paying the purchase price and accelerate ongoing developments in Austria and Germany. The focus is on high-quality hotel projects in the premium and luxury segment in exceptional and attractive locations, including alpine and lakeside regions. The properties under development have more than 200 beds and are intended to be operated by renowned international hotel brands. EPH is currently developing several projects in Austria and Bavaria. Over the long term, EPH is also evaluating expansion into further European markets. To support its ongoing development, EPH sought access to the capital markets at an early stage. Following the issuance of two bonds, EPH Group has been listed on the Open Market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since the end of 2025 and on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since the second quarter of 2026. Trading on Xetra, Deutsche Börse's electronic trading platform, also started in 2026. The current capital increase continues this consistent growth. “From the outset, it was important to us to make optimal use of the opportunities offered by the capital markets. Our financing expertise is now bearing fruit and differentiates us from our competitors. The capital raised through the current capital increase is intended to be used primarily for the acquisition and further development of already identified land plots and projects, the financing of subsequent development phases, and the strengthening of our equity base. This will enable us to bring new hotel projects to implementation readiness more quickly and secure additional market opportunities,” says Alexander Lühr, CEO of EPH Group AG, who comes from a family of hoteliers and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Significant Market Gap for International Hotel Groups EPH Group AG's business model differs from that of traditional developers: EPH develops existing or planned hotel properties specifically for international brands seeking to expand their presence in the DACH region. This positions EPH as an intermediary between international hotel brands, investors and regional project developments. The company covers land acquisition, project development and operating structure. In its acquisition approach, EPH is also breaking new ground and puts a strong emphasis on the“land-for-equity” model, whereby landowners receive shares in the company in exchange for land. This model enables the project pipeline to be scaled rapidly without significant liquidity requirements and strengthens the position of the various stakeholders. Another key component of EPH Group's business model is the premature and structured securing of land plots and projects without having to pay the full purchase price immediately. Final payments are typically made only once defined development or financing milestones have been reached. This reduces EPH's immediate capital requirements in the early project phases. At the same time, long-term capital commitment is avoided. Strong Demand Makes Market Gap Attractive for Investors “We see substantial potential in the DACH premium and luxury hotel market, as well as strong demand from international hotel brands for attractive locations outside major cities. Particularly in alpine and lakeside regions, it becomes clear that the variety of international brands in the premium segment remains very limited. Our goal is to change precisely that. With the capital increase, we are creating the basis to further develop concrete projects and swiftly seize additional opportunities. For investors, this represents an attractive opportunity in a growth market,” says Executive Board member Yasmin Wilfling, a lawyer with experience in real estate and contract law as well as a trained hotel specialist. Key Details of the Capital Increase
Conkact: Manuel TAVERNE / Investor Relations /... 21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPH Group AG
|Gumpendorfer Straße 26
|1060 Vienna
|Austria
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000A34DM3, DE000A3L7AM8, DE000A3LJCB4,
|WKN:
|A3EGG4, A3L7AM, A3LJCB,
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Paris, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2331554
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2331554 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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