EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Capital Increase: EPH Group AG Issues New Shares to Fund Growth in the DACH Premium Hotel Segment

21.05.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EPH Group AG, a Vienna-based company listed in Germany, aims to bring international hotel groups to top tourism destinations across the DACH region where they are not yet strongly represented. To further expand its project pipeline in a growing market, the company is currently carrying out a cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders. The offering is addressed to both retail and professional or institutional investors. The maximum gross issue volume is EUR 10,285,776.00. The public subscription period remains open until 26 June 2026. Vienna, 21 May 2026. With additional capital, hotel development company EPH Group AG intends to further expand its existing hotel project pipeline, fund the existing projects by paying the purchase price and accelerate ongoing developments in Austria and Germany. The focus is on high-quality hotel projects in the premium and luxury segment in exceptional and attractive locations, including alpine and lakeside regions. The properties under development have more than 200 beds and are intended to be operated by renowned international hotel brands. EPH is currently developing several projects in Austria and Bavaria. Over the long term, EPH is also evaluating expansion into further European markets. To support its ongoing development, EPH sought access to the capital markets at an early stage. Following the issuance of two bonds, EPH Group has been listed on the Open Market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since the end of 2025 and on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since the second quarter of 2026. Trading on Xetra, Deutsche Börse's electronic trading platform, also started in 2026. The current capital increase continues this consistent growth. “From the outset, it was important to us to make optimal use of the opportunities offered by the capital markets. Our financing expertise is now bearing fruit and differentiates us from our competitors. The capital raised through the current capital increase is intended to be used primarily for the acquisition and further development of already identified land plots and projects, the financing of subsequent development phases, and the strengthening of our equity base. This will enable us to bring new hotel projects to implementation readiness more quickly and secure additional market opportunities,” says Alexander Lühr, CEO of EPH Group AG, who comes from a family of hoteliers and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Significant Market Gap for International Hotel Groups EPH Group AG's business model differs from that of traditional developers: EPH develops existing or planned hotel properties specifically for international brands seeking to expand their presence in the DACH region. This positions EPH as an intermediary between international hotel brands, investors and regional project developments. The company covers land acquisition, project development and operating structure. In its acquisition approach, EPH is also breaking new ground and puts a strong emphasis on the“land-for-equity” model, whereby landowners receive shares in the company in exchange for land. This model enables the project pipeline to be scaled rapidly without significant liquidity requirements and strengthens the position of the various stakeholders. Another key component of EPH Group's business model is the premature and structured securing of land plots and projects without having to pay the full purchase price immediately. Final payments are typically made only once defined development or financing milestones have been reached. This reduces EPH's immediate capital requirements in the early project phases. At the same time, long-term capital commitment is avoided. Strong Demand Makes Market Gap Attractive for Investors “We see substantial potential in the DACH premium and luxury hotel market, as well as strong demand from international hotel brands for attractive locations outside major cities. Particularly in alpine and lakeside regions, it becomes clear that the variety of international brands in the premium segment remains very limited. Our goal is to change precisely that. With the capital increase, we are creating the basis to further develop concrete projects and swiftly seize additional opportunities. For investors, this represents an attractive opportunity in a growth market,” says Executive Board member Yasmin Wilfling, a lawyer with experience in real estate and contract law as well as a trained hotel specialist. Key Details of the Capital Increase

Issuer: EPH Group AG

ISIN: AT0000A34DM3

WKN: A3EGG4

Type of transaction: Cash capital increase

Maximum number of new shares: 142.858

Offer price per new share: EUR 72,00

Maximum gross issue volume: EUR 10.285.776,00 Public subscription period: 21 May 2026 to 26. June 2026, 12:00 In addition to placing orders through their custodian bank, interested investors can also immediately access an online subscription tool via the company's website at . Disclaimer The information and documents made available in this press release and on the specified websites relating to the proposed offering of shares of EPH Group AG, Gumpendorfer Straße 26, 1060 Vienna (the“Company”) are provided solely for informational purposes. They do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor do they constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. The Company's public offering in connection with the capital increase is made exclusively by, and on the basis of, the prospectus published on the Company's website ( which was approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) on 15 April 2026 and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The prospectus contains the final terms and conditions of the public offering and can be accessed free of charge via the following link: href="">,-eph-group-a. Potential investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus. It is noted that the approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities by the FMA. Any public offering of securities of the Company on the basis of one of the prospectuses published on the following website is directed exclusivelyat persons who are resident in Austria or Germany. Persons who are not resident in the aforementioned countries shall be excluded from such public offerings and are not being addressed. The information made available in this press release and on the specified websites is under no circumstances intended for persons residing in the United States and/or for U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")). The shares of thecompany have not been and will not be registered under foreign securities laws, in particular not in the United States of America (such as under theU.S. Securities Act), Canada, Japan, or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In particular, the shares of the company may not be offered, sold, or delivered, either directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The information provided on the following pages may not be distributed or otherwise transmitted in those countries. About EPH Group AG: Founded in 2023, EPH Group AG is a listed investment and development company focused on hotel real estate in the DACH region. The company develops hotel projects through to construction readiness, after which they are operated by international hotel brands. The objective is to develop high-quality hotel locations with international positioning and long-term value appreciation potential. With currently nine projects in Austria and Germany, the company has succeeded within a short period of time in building up an attractive project pipeline. The shares of EPH Group AG have been traded on the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since 2025 and have been listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2026. In addition, trading on Xetra commenced in May 2026. Further information on the company and the projects:

Conkact: Manuel TAVERNE / Investor Relations /... 21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

