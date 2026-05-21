São Paulo Daily Brief For Thursday, May 21, 2026 The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Thursday opens at 14°C in São Paulo climbing to 18°C with only 25% rain, a cool and largely dry day after Wednesday's storms. It is a good gallery day before a huge cultural weekend: theon Avenida Paulista and stays open until 20h on Thursdays, while a block away the, free. The headline ahead is the, when MASP throws its doors open free from 18h Saturday to 18h Sunday. Practical notes for the week: theis nine days off, rodízio plates 7 and 8 are restricted today, and the IBC-Br activity figure lands Friday.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community.

01Weather & What to WearFORECAST THU 21 18°C 25% rain FRI 22 18°C 20% rain SAT 23 19°C 65% rain SUN 24 21°C 55% rain

Thursday is cool and mostly dry at 18°C and 25% rain, a relief after Wednesday. Friday holds at 18°C and 20%; the rain returns for the Virada Cultural weekend, 65% Saturday and 55% Sunday, so plan the outdoor stages around the showers. A light jacket for the cool São Paulo evenings. Sunset 17h31.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Culture: MASP Ortega, open until 20h Thursday -Culture: Japan House kigumi show opens, free -Coming: Virada Cultural May 23–24, MASP 24h -Essentials: rodízio 7/8; IRPF deadline nine days off -Weather: 18°C, 25% rain; cool and dry -Sport: Corinthians away at Peñarol tonight

A cool, dry Thursday for the galleries and the Avenida Paulista, with the Virada Cultural weekend on the horizon and the IBC-Br activity figure due Friday.

03What to See & DoCULTURE TODAY'S PICK - MASP - AVENIDA PAULISTA Damián Ortega, Matéria e Energia - and the Thursday late hours that make it work

If you give one weekday evening to São Paulo culture this week, give it to the Damián Ortega retrospective at MASP, which on Thursdays stays open until 20h - the one night you can see it after work without the weekend crowds, and a smart move before the Virada Cultural turns the museum into a 24-hour scrum on Saturday. Curated by Adriano Pedrosa with Rodrigo Moura and Yudi Rafael, the show runs through September 13 and gathers more than thirty years of the Mexico City artist (b. 1967), the most influential figure of the post-1990s Mexican generation that turned the everyday object into the raw material of conceptual sculpture. After São Paulo it travels to Centro Cultural La Moneda in Santiago in partnership with MALBA Buenos Aires.

What to look for: Cosmic Thing (2002), the exploded Volkswagen Beetle suspended on cables in the largest second-floor room, the work that made Ortega's name at the Venice Biennale and the obvious entry point; the photographic series investigating object-as-diagram in the adjacent room; and the tijolo and pedra works that read everyday material as social and political geometry. The Brazilian-architecture pieces commissioned for the São Paulo iteration are in the third room. Per Pedrosa in the catalogue,“Ortega's practice converts the everyday object into a vector of social, economic and political narrative.” Allow 90 minutes minimum.

Where to go after: with the Thursday late hours, the move is dinner on the Avenida Paulista or a walk down to the Frei Caneca strip; otherwise the MASP café and shop stay open. R$70 / R$35 meia · free Tuesdays and Sundays · Thu 10h–20h · Av. Paulista 1578.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY - JAPAN HOUSE - AVENIDA PAULISTA Japan House's kigumi - the craft counterweight to Ortega's conceptualism, free and a block away

If MASP is the Mexican-conceptual argument about the everyday object, the Japan House is the Japanese-craft counterweight, and the two pair as a single Paulista afternoon a block apart. The new show on kigumi, the traditional joinery that holds timber together with interlocking cuts and no nails or screws, opened May 5 and runs through August 2, free. The curator Marcelo Nishiyama, associate director of the Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum, selected more than fifty pieces that turn a structural technique into something close to sculpture, and the Kengo Kuma-designed building on the Avenida Paulista is the right frame for it.

Combine route: MASP (16h–18h) → five-minute walk down the Avenida Paulista to the Japan House (free, Tue–Sun 10h–18h) → coffee on the Frei Caneca side, or back up to the Paulista for dinner. Av. Paulista 52, Bela Vista · free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 19H The Thursday music rooms, from Centro samba to an intimate Jardins set

A cool, dry Thursday is a good night to be out. Bar Brahma at the Avenida São João 677 corner runs the Thursday samba-and-choro session 18h–23h, R$30 cover, the Centro institution that has anchored mid-week São Paulo music since 1948. Casa de Francisca at R. José Maria Lisboa 190, Jardim Paulista runs the Thursday show from 21h, R$80 cover, the city's most beautiful intimate room and worth booking ahead for the table service and the programming.

For samba: Ó do Borogodó at R. Horácio Lane 21, Vila Madalena runs the Thursday roda from 21h, R$30 cover, the bairro's reliable mid-week samba with the regulars on the bill. Bar Samba at R. Fidalga 308, Vila Madalena runs the Thursday programme from 20h.

For the quiet option: SESC Pompeia at R. Clélia 93 runs the Thursday programme in the Lina Bo Bardi-designed fábrica until 22h, with the convivência tower and bar open. Free entry, and the building alone, a converted drum factory reimagined in raw concrete, is worth the trip on its own.

ALSO ON

Pinacoteca Luz Pascale Marthine Tayou Nocaute through Aug 2, Tue–Sun 10h–18h, R$50 / R$25, Praça da Luz 2 · Pina Estação Beatriz Milhazes gravuras + Macunaíma é Duwid, Praça da Luz 2 · Pina Contemporânea Para Crianças, Av. Tiradentes 273 · IMS Paulista Luiz Braga Arquipélago Imaginário through Aug 31, free, Av. Paulista 2424 · Itaú Cultural Mestre Didi, free, Av. Paulista 149 · MIS Av. Europa 158 · Museu da Língua Portuguesa Tue–Sun 9h–17h, Praça da Luz · CCBB SP free, R. Álvares Penteado 112.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT RODÍZIO THURSDAY - PLATES 7 AND 8 - CENTRO EXPANDIDO

Rodízio Thursday: plates ending in 7 and 8 prohibited in the Centro Expandido ring 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Friday plates 9 and 0. Fines R$130–R$195 inside the Marginal Tietê – Marginal Pinheiros – Av. dos Bandeirantes – Av. Salim Farah Maluf – Av. Tancredo Neves – Av. Estados ring. With the drier weather, traffic should run closer to normal than Wednesday, though the evening peak stays heavy. Metrô SP operates Thursday 4h40–midnight across Linhas 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 15. The MASP and Japan House sit on the Avenida Paulista, served by Linha 2 Verde at Trianon-MASP or Brigadeiro.

Roads: Marginal Tietê and Pinheiros run the standard Thursday rush. Avenida Paulista normal traffic. Guarulhos (GRU) and Congonhas (CGH) on normal volumes after Wednesday's weather delays cleared.

05Where to EatFOOD THURSDAY - LUNCH AND THE PAULISTA AXIS

Thursday Paulista lunch for the MASP-Japan House axis: Casa Santo Antônio at Av. Paulista 2073 from 11h30, R$80. Família Mancini at R. Avanhandava 81, Bela Vista R$75. Bráz Pizzaria at R. Sergipe 406, Higienópolis from 12h. The Japan House itself has a café for the pairing. For a longer lunch, Bottega Bernacca on the Paulista runs until 16h.

THURSDAY - DINNER

Thursday dinner: A Casa do Porco (Janaína Torres R$320) open from 19h. Maní (Helena Rizzo R$420) open 19h30. D.O.M. (Atala) open from 19h30. Tan Tan at Vila Madalena until 22h. Bar da Dona Onça at the Edifício Copan R$95 until 22h, the classic Centro evening table.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS THURSDAY SERVICES

Bank branches Thursday 10h–16h. Shopping centres Thursday 10h–22h (Iguatemi SP, Cidade Jardim, Pátio Higienópolis, JK Iguatemi). The May 30 IRPF income-tax deadline is nine days off; Receita Federal service points run 8h–16h on weekdays, though the gov app handles most filings. Pharmacies on plantão. Cartórios Thursday 9h–17h. With the drier weather, Defesa Civil lifts São Paulo off the storm alert held through Wednesday, though the Virada weekend brings rain back.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Thursday in São Paulo at 18°C with 25% rain: a good day to be outdoors before the weekend rain. Parque Ibirapuera open 5h–23h, the run and bike loops clear after Wednesday's storms. International community: Aliança Francesa SP Thursday cinema; the British Society programme at the Hebraica; Goethe-Institut Thursday film; the Japan House programme on the Paulista ties to the new kigumi show. A light jacket for the cool evening.

08Game DaySPORT CORINTHIANS AWAY + THE WEEKEND AHEAD Corinthians visit Peñarol already through; the Brasileirão returns at the weekend

The only paulista fixture Thursday is away: Corinthians visit Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo at 21h30 for the Copa Libertadores group stage, on ESPN and Disney+. Fernando Diniz's side already lead Group E and have secured the last 16, so the trip is about momentum rather than survival. Midweek had been mixed for the city's clubs: Palmeiras lost 1–0 at home to Cerro Porteño on Wednesday, ending a 17-match unbeaten run, while São Paulo drew their Sul-Americana tie on Tuesday in Dorival Júnior's debut. The Brasileirão returns at the weekend, with São Paulo hosting Botafogo at the Morumbis on Saturday at 17h and Corinthians facing Atlético-MG on Sunday.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Wednesday was a recovery session. The Ibovespa rose 1.77% to 177,355.73 points, led by the banks, and the dollar fell 0.74% to R$5.0034, regaining ground a day after Tuesday's slide to its lowest close since January. The rebound followed a calmer external tone and the US Federal Reserve minutes, which showed officials increasingly worried that the Iran war could push inflation higher, with a growing number flagging a possible rate rise.

The DI rate for January 2027 eased to 14.075% from 14.140%. Petrobras began paying R$8.1 billion in shareholder remuneration on Wednesday. The domestic political overhang persisted: investors are still pricing the Flávio Bolsonaro–Vorcaro episode and its effect on the 2026 election picture.

The Selic remains at 14.75%; next Copom meeting June 17–18. Friday brings the IBC-Br activity proxy for March, the central bank's monthly GDP gauge. The Focus survey still shows the IPCA 2026 forecast above the BCB 4.5% upper-target band.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Fri May 22: Cool and dry at 18°C. IBC-Br activity proxy for March. Rodízio plates 9–0.

Sat May 23: Virada Cultural opens, 18h. São Paulo x Botafogo 17h Morumbis. Rain returns, 65%.

COMING UP

May 23–24: Virada Cultural across São Paulo, MASP open free 18h Saturday to 18h Sunday.

May 24: Corinthians x Atlético-MG 18h30 Neo Química Arena (R17).

May 26: CBF Copa do Brasil oitavas draw.

May 28: Palmeiras x Junior Barranquilla 19h Allianz Parque (Libertadores R6).

May 30: 2025 IRPF income-tax deadline.

May 31: Brazil x Panama 21h Maracanã (WC friendly).

11Frequently Asked QuestionsFAQ What exhibitions are on in São Paulo this week?

MASP at Av. Paulista 1578 shows the Damián Ortega retrospective Matéria e Energia through September 13, free on Tuesdays and Sundays and open until 20h on Thursdays. A block away, the Japan House at Av. Paulista 52 opened a free show on kigumi Japanese joinery, running through August 2. The Pinacoteca Luz holds Pascale Marthine Tayou's Nocaute through August 2, and the IMS Paulista shows Luiz Braga's Arquipélago Imaginário free through August 31. The Itaú Cultural runs a free Mestre Didi exhibition on the Avenida Paulista.

When is the Virada Cultural in São Paulo?

The Virada Cultural takes place across São Paulo over the weekend of May 23–24, 2026, the city's annual 24-hour cultural marathon with free music, theatre, dance and art at venues citywide. MASP opens its doors free from 18h on Saturday to 18h on Sunday, an exceptional window to see the Damián Ortega retrospective, with a live performance staged in the Vão Livre beneath the building. The main stages spread across the Centro, the Vale do Anhangabaú and the Avenida Paulista. The weekend forecast brings rain back, 65% Saturday and 55% Sunday, so plan the outdoor stages around the showers.

What is São Paulo's rodízio schedule this week?

São Paulo's vehicle rodízio on Thursday May 21 prohibits plates ending in 7 and 8 from the Centro Expandido ring between 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Friday it is plates 9 and 0. The rodízio runs only on weekdays, so the Virada Cultural weekend is exempt. Fines range from R$130 to R$195 for violations within the Marginal Tietê – Marginal Pinheiros – Av. dos Bandeirantes – Av. Salim Farah Maluf – Av. Tancredo Neves – Av. Estados ring. The MASP and Japan House on the Avenida Paulista are easiest reached by Metrô Linha 2 Verde to avoid the restriction entirely.

When is the 2025 income-tax deadline in Brazil?

The deadline to file the 2025 personal income-tax return, the Imposto de Renda Pessoa Física, is May 30, 2026, nine days from Thursday. Residents who spent the calendar year in Brazil and met the income thresholds file through the Receita Federal program or the gov app. Filing early secures an earlier refund batch, and a missed deadline carries a minimum fine of R$165.74. Receita Federal service points in São Paulo run 8h–16h on weekdays, though the website handles most cases. Foreign residents with Brazilian tax residency are generally included; a qualified contador helps first-time filers.

São Paulo Daily Brief, your São Paulo daily guide for Thursday, May 21, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca. Markets: B3, Banco Central, CNN Brasil, Money Times. Sport: CBF, CNN Brasil. Updated: 2026-05-21T07:30:00Z by Rafael Silva Santos

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