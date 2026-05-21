1 Day Global GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) Latest Updates Training Course: Incorporating Innovations From EMA, PIC/S, FDA, WHO, ANVISA, MHRA (ONLINE EVENT: July 8, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities include expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing that adheres to dynamic global GMP standards, conducting comprehensive training programs to ensure compliance, and leveraging regulatory updates for innovation and improved product safety.

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Latest Updates in Global GMP (July 8, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Many pharmaceutical manufacturers tend to describe GMP practices as the rules personnel must follow during production and the recording of production steps.

However, GMP is a comprehensive set of standards in which every step of all processes, including pharmaceutical production and R&D activities throughout the product life cycle, is validated and documented.

Historical GMP failures have caused significant tragedies for many companies. Today, any country that prioritises patient health and safety permits the production, import, and sale of pharmaceutical products only in compliance with internationally recognised current GMP standards.

GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) is often referenced as cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) in alignment with FDA terminology. The 'c' in cGMP stands for 'current,' emphasising that these rules are continuously updated and dynamic, rather than following a 'produce what is available' approach. Health authorities remind manufacturers that staying up-to-date is a regulatory requirement.

This distinguished GMP Update training covers updates across all sections of the GMP Guide, incorporating innovations from EMA, PIC/S, FDA, WHO, ANVISA, MHRA, and other regulatory bodies. Participants will also explore the latest developments in concept papers, draft articles, and international GMP guidance, ensuring a complete and current understanding of global GMP expectations.

This Course Will Also Be of Interest To:



Regulatory Authority Inspectors / Auditors (Human and Veterinary Medicinal Products) Pharmacy, chemistry, biopharmaceutical sciences, veterinary science, engineering students and new graduates

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Manufacturing

Supply Chain/ Logistics

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering IT

Key Topics Covered:



Brief history of GMP

Part 1 - APIC, USP, ICH updates

Part 2 - FDA, EMA, WHO and other health authority updates Q&A session

For more information about this training visit

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