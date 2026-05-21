Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 AGM

Alphen aan den Rijn - May 21, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information solutions, software, and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Composition of the Supervisory Board

Wolters Kluwer shareholders re-appointed Ms. Heleen Kersten as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Maarten de Vries was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Both appointments are with effect from May 21, 2026, ending after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2030.

2025 Financial Statements and dividend

Shareholders adopted the 2025 Financial Statements as included in the 2025 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €2.52 per ordinary share. A final dividend of €1.59 per ordinary share will therefore be payable in June 2026.

2025 Remuneration Report

The 2025 Remuneration Report was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote and the proposal to amend the Supervisory Board remuneration was adopted.

Other AGM resolutions

All other AGM voting items on the agenda were also adopted. This includes the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company and to cancel shares. In addition, shareholders adopted the proposal to amend the Articles of Association. Detailed voting results will be available on

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person or by proxy representing a total of 70.95% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.