Delhi Riots: Court Asks Police For Rebuttal On Framing Of Charges

Delhi Riots Case: Court Seeks Rebuttal on Charge Framing

Karkardooma Court on Thursday asked Delhi police to argue in rebuttal of arguements of the accused persons on framing of charges in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case and mentioned the role of each accused as per the allegations against them in the charge sheets. The court is hearing arguements on the framing of charges. Thereafter, the court may reserve an order on framing of charges. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted time to the Delhi police and listed the matter for rebuttal arguements by the Delhi Police on May 30. Advocate Anirudh Mishra appeared as special public prosecutor (SPP) for the Delhi police. On May 11, after hearing arguments by counsel for accsued persons, the matter has now been listed for rebuttal arguments.

Accused Named Under UAPA

Delhi Police had charge sheeted Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Saleem Khan, Salim Malik alias Munna, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan, Gulfisha Fatima, Tasleem Ahmed, and Athar Khan in this case under UAPA.

Umar Khalid's Interim Bail Plea Dismissed

On May 19, the court denied interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail plea moved by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, observing that the reasons cited by him for seeking temporary release were not reasonable.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court passed the order in the case titled State vs Tahir Hussain (Umar Khalid Interim Bail) arising out of an FIR registered by the Crime Branch.

The application was filed under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), read with Section 439 of the CrPC, seeking interim bail for 15 days to enable Khalid to attend the 40th day ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The order recorded that Special Public Prosecutor Anirudh Mishra appeared for the State through video conferencing, along with Legal Assistant Ayodhya Prasad, Inspector Anil and SI Raj Bahadur Gill. Advocate Sahil Ghai appeared for Khalid. (ANI)

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