Liberated Cities Adopt '15-Minute City' Model And 'Green City' Approach - Department Head

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In addition to urban planning, master plans for the liberated cities also defined the future development directions and key principles for those urban areas, Ramil Jahangirov, department head at Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, made the remarks during a session titled“Rebuilding Urbanism: How It Created an Innovation Laboratory for Urban Transformation in Azerbaijan,” held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

According to Jahangirov, the committee cooperated with Chapman Taylor in the preparation of the master plans.

“Work on the cities of Shusha and Jabrayil was carried out jointly. For the cities of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar, we worked with SAI Partners. The main objective of this process was to redesign completely destroyed territories and rebuild the cities based on a proper development model,” he said.

He noted that the approach applies not only to cities but also to other residential settlements.

“At the same time, alongside planning, the future development directions and key principles of the cities were also determined,” Jahangirov added.

According to him, each of the cities of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar in the Zangazur region was designed in a distinct architectural style.

“However, in all cases, those styles were adapted to the overall appearance of the cities and their natural environment. For example, together with SAI Partners, an Alpine style was selected for Kalbajar. Although such an architectural approach did not exist in the city during the Soviet era, the style appears well-suited to the mountainous terrain and surrounding landscape,” he said.

Jahangirov added that new residential neighborhood projects are already being implemented in Zangilan.

“The main goal of these projects is to ensure the return of people who were forcibly displaced from their native lands years ago. Therefore, the cities are being built in a safe, comfortable, and livable manner. All urban planning standards serve this purpose,” he said.

He noted that the“15-minute city” model and the“green city” approach are currently being implemented in the cities.

“In many areas, the first residential neighborhoods, schools, and kindergartens have already been built or are under construction,” he added.

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