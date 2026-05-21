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China Rejects US Indictment of Raúl Castro, Calls for Respect of Cuba’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) China has voiced strong opposition to a recent US legal move targeting former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, criticizing the action as politically motivated and inconsistent with international legal norms.
According to statements made by Chinese officials, Beijing rejects what it describes as unilateral sanctions and measures that lack approval from international bodies such as the UN Security Council. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China “firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council,” during a briefing in Beijing.
The reaction came after the US Department of Justice announced an expanded indictment involving allegations connected to a 1996 incident in which multiple individuals, including American citizens, were killed when two aircraft were shot down.
Chinese officials further criticized what they described as the misuse of judicial processes for political purposes and warned against external pressure on Cuba. They urged Washington to avoid coercive measures and escalation in its approach toward Havana.
Beijing reiterated its position that Cuba should be supported in defending its sovereignty and national dignity, emphasizing opposition to foreign interference in domestic affairs.
The statement reflects China’s continued alignment with Cuba on issues related to international sanctions and political pressure, while highlighting broader tensions between Washington and Havana over historical and ongoing disputes.
According to statements made by Chinese officials, Beijing rejects what it describes as unilateral sanctions and measures that lack approval from international bodies such as the UN Security Council. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China “firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council,” during a briefing in Beijing.
The reaction came after the US Department of Justice announced an expanded indictment involving allegations connected to a 1996 incident in which multiple individuals, including American citizens, were killed when two aircraft were shot down.
Chinese officials further criticized what they described as the misuse of judicial processes for political purposes and warned against external pressure on Cuba. They urged Washington to avoid coercive measures and escalation in its approach toward Havana.
Beijing reiterated its position that Cuba should be supported in defending its sovereignty and national dignity, emphasizing opposition to foreign interference in domestic affairs.
The statement reflects China’s continued alignment with Cuba on issues related to international sanctions and political pressure, while highlighting broader tensions between Washington and Havana over historical and ongoing disputes.
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