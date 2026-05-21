Pakistan Army Chief To Visit Tehran Today

Iranian media reported that the visit comes as part of continuing consultations between Pakistani and Iranian officials amid efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

The visit follows the second trip this week by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Pakistani officials have conveyed messages stressing the importance of continuing diplomatic negotiations and avoiding further military escalation between Iran and the United States.

The repeated visits by senior Pakistani military and political officials highlight Islamabad's growing role as a regional mediator amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

US President Donald Trump recently said Washington and Tehran were close to an agreement but warned that the United States could launch a new wave of strikes if talks fail.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have warned that any return to war would bring wider regional consequences and“more surprises” for Washington and its allies.

Regional countries including Pakistan, Qatar and Oman have increased diplomatic engagement in recent weeks to prevent a broader confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Tensions remain high across the Gulf region following threats of renewed US strikes, Iranian warnings over the Strait of Hormuz and fears that further escalation could disrupt regional security and global energy markets.