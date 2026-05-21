Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 Marks Two Decades Of Empowering Emirati Talent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The expanded edition features a dedicated new Entrepreneurship Zone connecting UAE nationals with startups, SMEs, and private-sector opportunities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2026: Tawdheef × Zaheb will return to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 17 to 19 November, marking its 20th year as the UAE's flagship Emirati career exhibition. Since its launch, the platform has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis in securing employment or advancing their professional journeys, reinforcing its position as the country's longest-running Emirati careers platform.

Building on this milestone, the 2026 edition introduces a dedicated Entrepreneurship Zone and an expanded employer line-up, reflecting the next phase of the UAE's workforce development agenda and the growing role of the private sector in advancing Emiratisation.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the Entrepreneurship Zone will connect Emirati talent with startups, SMEs and enterprise support entities. The Zone is a response to the rising interest in entrepreneurship among young Emiratis, and specifically the expanded Nafis incentives for private-sector hiring. It has been designed to actively enable national priorities around innovation, private sector participation, and sustainable career pathways.

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2025 had welcomed more than 10,000 Emirati jobseekers and 67 participant organisations, all of whom have confirmed their intention to return this year. The event had demonstrated strong market traction with 44% of exhibitors reporting that they recruited candidates directly on-site, while 37.5% reported having collected more than 500 CVs over three days – reinforcing Tawdheef × Zaheb's position as a results-driven hiring platform.

The 2026 edition of Tawdheef × Zaheb is taking place in a context defined by resilience and renewed commitments to national ideals. With the government reasserting a forward-looking confidence in the UAE's long-term goals, both public and private sector organisations are rising to the occasion, displaying a high level of readiness and alignment with national priorities.

As the country seeks to advance into its next phase of growth with determination, workforce development will remain a central pillar of national progress. In this context, platforms that enable direct, outcome-driven engagement between employers and Emirati talent are expected to play an increasingly strategic role.

Recent labour market indicators confirm this trajectory, with the UAE ranking first globally in employment growth and recording a 101.76% expansion in workforce activity in 2025. This performance reflects the structural robustness of the national economy and the sustained momentum of the UAE's development model.

Further, it highlights the growing role of the private sector in building sustainable channels for routing Emirati talent and delivering on Emiratisation objectives. These include targets under the Nafis programme, which stipulates 6% annual growth from businesses employing 50 or more staff.

Fadi Harb, Event Director at Informa Middle East explains how these positive trends are reflected at Tawdheef × Zaheb.“Exhibitors come back because they leave with real hires, not just CVs,” he said.“In 2026, we are raising the bar still higher – with more structured matchmaking, more on-the-spot interviews, and a stronger focus on delivering measurable hiring outcomes. This is a careers platform built around impact,” Harb added.

The platform's recruitment value has been consistently reinforced by employer feedback.“We collected over 500 CVs in just three days, conducted structured interviews and converted directly into hires,” said Rashid Doleh, Co-Founder of AI-based Emiratisation platform Dawlati, a regular participant in the event from its inception.“The calibre of Emirati candidates and the focused format make Tawdheef × Zaheb a genuine hiring channel aligned with our Emiratisation commitments.”

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for this exceptional edition. It has been a valuable opportunity for the youth of our nation, creating real impact and leaving a lasting positive impression,” said Dr. Saad Al Wedami, Senior Manager at Abu Dhabi Youth Council.

Beyond the centrepiece that is the Entrepreneurship Zone, the 2026 edition of the event will also introduce enhanced visitor preparation features, including pre-scheduled employer matching, dedicated CV review zones, and increased employer commitment to on-the-spot interviews – ensuring candidates arrive better prepared and employers achieve stronger hiring outcomes.

Registration for Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 is now open to all Emirati jobseekers. Exhibitor stand applications are also open, with early commitment participants benefiting from priority placement.

About Tawdheef × Zaheb:

Tawdheef × Zaheb is the UAE's flagship Emirati career exhibition, held annually at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Organised by Informa Connect, the event connects Emirati jobseekers with employers across government, banking, technology, professional services, and SMEs.

About Informa Connect:

Informa Connect is the events and specialist publishing division of Informa PLC, a global business intelligence and academic publishing group listed on the London Stock Exchange.