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Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Thursday Up
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index kicked off Thursday's session in positive territory, opening at 14,040.06 — a gain of 0.20%, or 28.05 points.
The uptick follows a muted Wednesday session in which the BIST 100 slipped 0.12% to close at 14,012.01 points, on a daily transaction volume of 165.5 billion liras ($3.63 billion).
As of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 45.6150 against the US dollar, 53.1705 against the euro, and 61.2650 against the British pound.
In commodities markets, gold was changing hands at $4,521 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures held at $106.58 per barrel.
The uptick follows a muted Wednesday session in which the BIST 100 slipped 0.12% to close at 14,012.01 points, on a daily transaction volume of 165.5 billion liras ($3.63 billion).
As of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 45.6150 against the US dollar, 53.1705 against the euro, and 61.2650 against the British pound.
In commodities markets, gold was changing hands at $4,521 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures held at $106.58 per barrel.
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