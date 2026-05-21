audius SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

audius reports significant growth across all key metrics in the first quarter of 2026

21.05.2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST

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Total revenue for the first quarter rose by 43.7 % to EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.7 million)

EBITDA and EBIT rise significantly more than revenue: EBITDA up 87.5 % to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million), EBIT up 300 % to EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million) Full-year forecasts confirmed Weinstadt, May 21, 2026. audius SE has started the 2026 fiscal year with very strong growth. In the first three months, the company generated total revenue of EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.7 million), representing growth of 43.7%. At the same time, operating profit (EBITDA) rose disproportionately by 87.5% to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million). Consolidated EBIT also saw a significant jump, amounting to EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million). This growth was driven in part by acquisitions made in the previous year; at the same time, organic growth in the reporting period reached a very strong level of approximately 17%. The order backlog as of March 31, 2026, also rose significantly to EUR 97.2 million compared to the figure for the same period last year (previous year: EUR 76.9 million) and is primarily acquisition-driven. audius has thus started the current fiscal year on track and confirms its annual forecast with growth in total revenue to more than EUR 125 million and an increase in EBITDA to more than EUR 10 million. About audius The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region. The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network. audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. For further information please contact audius SE Investor Relations t.: +49 7151 369 00 359... 21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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