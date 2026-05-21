This Father's Day, Dad Gets Beer, A Spa Day And 90 Minutes Of Peace And Quiet

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 20, 2026 1:30 am - Oakwell Beer Spa offers a Father's Day experience designed for dads who would rather relax than unwrap another tie.

Denver and Highlands Ranch, CO, May 19, 2026 -- For generations, Father's Day gifts have followed a familiar formula: grilling tools, golf balls, neckties and“World's Best Dad” coffee mugs.

Oakwell Beer Spa has another idea.

This Father's Day, the award-winning Denver spa and taproom concept is inviting families to swap predictable gifts for a beer-inspired wellness experience that combines craft beverages, hydrotherapy and uninterrupted relaxation.

“Dads spend most of the year taking care of everyone else,” said Damien Zouaoui, father of two and co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa.“Father's Day is a chance to slow down, unplug and actually relax - preferably with a great craft beer in hand.”

Oakwell's Father's Day Reset package includes a 90-minute private spa suite experience for Dad and a plus one, featuring an infrared sauna, rain shower, beer-inspired hydrotherapy bath, zero gravity massage experience, local craft beer, cosmetic mini-bar credit and a charcuterie board paired with gourmet chocolates.

Oakwell Beer Spa blends two increasingly popular experiences: wellness and craft beer culture. Guests begin in Oakwell's taproom, which features rotating selections of craft beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages, before moving into private spa suites designed for both relaxation and social connection.

The hydrotherapy baths are infused with hops, barley and seasonal herbs - not fermented beer - and are designed to promote relaxation while nourishing skin and hair. The spa's infrared saunas and zero gravity massage experiences further tap into growing consumer demand for self-guided wellness modalities that don't require interactions with human therapists.

According to the International Spa Association, men now represent nearly half of all spa guests in the United States, reflecting a broader cultural shift in how men approach wellness and self-care.

“Men are becoming far more open to wellness experiences, especially when they feel approachable and social,” said Jessica Zouaoui, co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa.“The beer element removes a lot of the intimidation people associate with traditional spas. It feels relaxed, welcoming and fun.”

Oakwell's Father's Day Reset package also reflects another growing consumer trend: experiential gifting. Increasingly, families are choosing shared experiences over material gifts, particularly for holidays centered around connection and time together.

The concept appears to resonate with guests. Online reviews frequently describe Oakwell as a“fun date,”“extremely relaxing,” and“a unique experience,” with many guests highlighting the combination of private spa suites, sauna experiences and craft beer service.

Locations in Denver's RiNo Arts District and Highlands Ranch are expected to see strong demand leading up to Father's Day, with reservations and gift cards already proving popular.

“Some dads want a steak dinner. Some want golf,” Jessica added.“Others just want 90 uninterrupted minutes where nobody asks them to fix anything.”

To learn more about Oakwell Beer Spa's Father's Day Reset package or purchase gift cards, visit Oakwell Beer Spa Father's Day page.

For those who can't make it that weekend or who are outside of Colorado, Oakwell Beer Spa offers a curated line of beer-infused bath and body products (visit oakwellcosmetics) so you can create a spa experience at home.

And if you're looking to find an Oakwell Beer Spa where you live, it could be coming to your town soon. After being recognized by USA Today's 10 Best as one of the nation's best spas, named by TIME's list of the World's Greatest Places, and honored by Entrepreneur as one of America's Best Mom & Pop Shops, Oakwell Beer Spa began expanding nationwide through franchising as of 2026.

For more information on Oakwell Beer Spa's Father's Day Reset package, Oakwell Beer Spa has a special Father's Day package for June 17 and June 24 available at oakwell/fathers-day. For franchise information, visit oakwellfranchise.

About Oakwell Beer Spa:

Oakwell Beer Spa is an award-winning day spa offering a beer-inspired wellness experience that blends relaxation with craft beer culture. Its private spa suites feature beer-infused hydrotherapy baths made with hops, barley and therapeutic herbs, along with infrared saunas and zero-gravity massage, creating a space designed for both rejuvenation and social connection. Guests also enjoy a taproom with a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Expanding its wellness approach beyond the spa, Oakwell Cosmetics features a curated line of beer-infused bath and body products. For more information, visit oakwell and oakwellcosmetics.