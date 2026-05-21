IOM Urges New Methods For Housing Assessment And Sustainable Planning

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)To ensure sustainable and large-scale housing provision, existing approaches to assessment and planning must be revised, Ugochi Florence Daniels, the Deputy Director General for Operations at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event on "Housing at the Centre of Crisis Recovery and Reconstruction" held as part of WUF13, Florence Daniels noted that existing approaches are mainly focused on counting the number of damaged buildings, but this is insufficient, and it is necessary to take into account people's actual needs.

“We need to communicate directly with people, determine what they need to live and what their rights are,” he emphasized.

Daniels further noted that investments in land registries, housing policy, and financial mechanisms are crucial for a sustainable housing system.

According to her, forced displacement occurs primarily in urban settings, placing significant pressure on cities.

“The data shows that one of the key conditions for securing a livelihood and self-sufficiency is access to sustainable housing,” he said. The IOM representative emphasized that city municipalities and local authorities play a key role in this process, and there are successful examples in various countries, such as Uruguay, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

She added that migration and urbanization, when properly managed, create powerful opportunities for sustainable development.

“When we put housing at the center of recovery and build it systematically, we not only achieve large-scale results but also protect rights and ensure a decent life for people,” said W. Daniels.

According to her, the main problem lies not in the availability of technical solutions, but in the existence of political will in this direction.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

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