Housing Policy As Catalyst For Sustainable Development, German Official Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Housing policy can be a powerful tool for sustainable development, Yeliz Bercht, head of department at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said, Trend reports.

She made the remark made during an event on“Is the housing of tomorrow in line with the SDGs of today - How localization strategies help to bring us back on track” as part of WUF13.

"The question for today's session is both simple and complex: Does the housing of tomorrow align with today's Sustainable Development Goals? This is not merely a technical question. It is not just about indicators, reporting systems, or planning tools-no matter how important they may be. Above all, it is a profoundly human question. Housing determines whether people can live in safety, whether families can build a secure future, whether children have a stable environment in which to live, and whether people have access to jobs, education, healthcare, and public transportation.“In this way, housing creates opportunities, strengthens social cohesion, and influences citizens' trust in their cities and public institutions,” she said.

Bercht noted that the housing issue remains one of the most pressing social challenges of our time.

"And, as we all know, this challenge is relevant to every region and continent. Rapid urbanization, rising construction costs, land scarcity, population displacement, migration, climate risks, and the need for recovery are placing significant pressure on housing systems around the world. Today, the question is no longer just about how to build more housing. The main question is how to build and provide housing that is affordable, decent, sustainable, resilient, and socially inclusive. This is precisely where the UN 2030 Agenda takes on practical significance. Sustainable Development Goal 11, particularly Target 11.1, which calls for access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing and basic services, is not an isolated challenge. It is closely linked to many other SDGs-poverty reduction, health, gender equality, the climate agenda, and the reduction of inequality.“If housing policy proves ineffective, achieving many other development goals becomes significantly more difficult. But if housing policy is comprehensive, inclusive, and based on local needs, it can become a powerful tool for sustainable development,” she said.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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