Uzbekistan Expands Economic Outreach To Syria Through High-Level Business Delegation Visit
The delegation included representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, representatives of Uzbekistan's electrical engineering industry, led by M. Yunusov, Chairman of the“UzElTechSanoat” Association, the Association of Exporters, and major companies from the textile, leather, footwear and automotive sectors.
The visit, aimed to promote Uzbek products in new export markets, expand international trade, and strengthen the global presence of the“Made in Uzbekistan” brand.
As part of the trip, Uzbek officials held talks with representatives of the administration of Aleppo and the city's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Ayubkhon Yunusov also took part in the discussions.--
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