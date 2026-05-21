(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tudor Gold Commences 2026 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek May 21, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Tudor Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the " Company " or " Tudor ") is pleased to report that its 2026 Exploration Program is underway with two diamond drills turning at the gold-copper-silver Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. A minimum of 10,000 meters of drilling is planned to follow up on the higher-grading mineralization identified in two of the three known gold zones along the Sulphurets Thrust Fault near the Goldstorm Deposit. Phase One of the 2026 Exploration Program commenced at the CBS Zone with an initial 2,000 meters of drilling planned, targeting previous results including CBS-21-02 which intersected 0.78 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver over 155 meters, including 1.24 g/t gold and 4.35 g/t silver over 53 meters. Compiling results from previous field exploration programs, and research completed by the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU) from the University of British Columbia, a structural reinterpretation of the CBS Zone will target the potential for further mineralization occurring towards the Goldstorm Deposit which is thought to be genetically linked to the CBS Zone. The CBS Zone is at a lower elevation than the other zones identified to date at Treaty Creek and can be drilled both earlier and later in the exploration season than the other known zones. Phase Two of the Treaty Creek Exploration Program will focus on the Perfectstorm Zone, following up on geophysics completed in 2022 and on higher-grade drill hole intercepts intersected in the 2023 drill program. In 2023's drill program, hole PS-23-10 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 102.15 meters, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold and 5.76 g/t silver. The Perfectstorm Zone will be targeted to follow up on both porphyry gold/silver/copper mineralization hosted within potassic altered diorites similar to those observed in the Goldstorm Deposit seen in drillhole PS-21-03, as well as outlying gold/silver rich epithermal style mineralization observed in PS-23-10. Initially 8,000 meters of drilling is planned for the Perfectstorm Zone. The two drills are expected to continue drilling through late September/early October. See Figure 1 below for location of the zones and planned drilling.



Figure 1: 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, Zones and Planned Drilling To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Qualified Persons Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. QA/QC Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company. About Treaty Creek Project Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones. About Tudor Gold Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast. For further information, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President & CEO

(778) 731-1055

Tudor Gold Corp.

Suite 1290, 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2W2

...

(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.) Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(604) 559 8092

...



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Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.







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Source: Tudor Gold Corp.