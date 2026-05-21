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Directorate of Information Technology Government of Tripura
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, National, 21st May 2026: The successfully organised stakeholder consultation programme on the draft Tripura AVGC-XR Policy at Agartala, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, academic experts, founders, and stakeholders from the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem. The consultation was convened as part of the State Government’s ongoing efforts to develop a forward-looking policy framework aimed at promoting creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development, and digital employment opportunities in Tripura.
Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Tripura along with senior officials, the Director of Information Technology, Directors from various departments, and other dignitaries, graced the programme. The event commenced with a context-setting address and presentation by Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, Information Technology, Government of Tripura who outlined the State’s vision for building a vibrant AVGC-XR ecosystem and highlighted the role of the draft policy in advancing Tripura’s broader digital and creative economy. The presentation elaborated on the policy’s objectives, proposed interventions, priority focus areas, and implementation strategy. Special emphasis was laid on talent development, entrepreneurship promotion, industry participation, content creation, and employment generation within the State.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, highlighted the significant progress achieved in Tripura’s IT sector in recent years. His remarks underscored the State’s steady advancement in digital infrastructure, adoption technology, capacity building, and innovation-driven governance initiatives.
The technical and sectoral sessions featured expert interventions by Mr. Austin Davis from the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar, and Mr. Manvendra Shukul from IICT, followed by an interactive session with AVGC-XR industry stakeholders. Subsequently, Professor Saikat Roy from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, shared valuable insights into the evolving media and entertainment landscape and the emerging opportunities within the AVGC-XR sector.
The programme also included a special session on the entrepreneurial journeys of founders in the AVGC sector, featuring Mr. Anurag Khurana, Founder of New Gen Gaming, and Mr. Vishal Parekh, Founder of Cyber Power. The session offered practical insights into enterprise creation, business growth, innovation, market opportunities, and pathways through which local talent and aspiring creators could participate in the rapidly expanding AVGC-XR ecosystem.
An open forum discussion formed an integral part of the consultation process. Deliberations focused on the key thrust areas of the draft policy and on how the proposed framework could create meaningful opportunities for the people of Tripura through skill development, employment generation, startup promotion, cultural content creation, and youth-led innovation and creative expression.
The stakeholder consultation served as a collaborative platform to gather suggestions, strengthen policy design, and ensure that the final policy remains responsive to the needs of industry, academia, creators, students, and citizens. Through this initiative, the Government of Tripura aims to lay the foundation for a robust AVGC-XR ecosystem rooted in the State’s unique strengths, aligned with emerging industry opportunities, and capable of contributing to inclusive economic growth under the broader vision of the orange economy.
Under the visionary leadership of Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, and the dynamic guidance of Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Finance, and Planning & Coordination, the Government of Tripura continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering an enabling environment for innovation-led growth and expanding opportunities for the youth in emerging sectors. The proposed AVGC-XR Policy is intended to further this objective by supporting skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, and culturally rooted digital content creation, while positioning Tripura as an emerging AVGC-XR destination in the Northeast region. By synergizing with recent initiatives such as the Tripura Startup Policy 2024 and the Tripura Cybersecurity Policy 2025, the Directorate of Information Technology aims to establish Tripura as a growing hub for the AVGC-XR sector.
Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Tripura along with senior officials, the Director of Information Technology, Directors from various departments, and other dignitaries, graced the programme. The event commenced with a context-setting address and presentation by Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, Information Technology, Government of Tripura who outlined the State’s vision for building a vibrant AVGC-XR ecosystem and highlighted the role of the draft policy in advancing Tripura’s broader digital and creative economy. The presentation elaborated on the policy’s objectives, proposed interventions, priority focus areas, and implementation strategy. Special emphasis was laid on talent development, entrepreneurship promotion, industry participation, content creation, and employment generation within the State.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, highlighted the significant progress achieved in Tripura’s IT sector in recent years. His remarks underscored the State’s steady advancement in digital infrastructure, adoption technology, capacity building, and innovation-driven governance initiatives.
The technical and sectoral sessions featured expert interventions by Mr. Austin Davis from the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar, and Mr. Manvendra Shukul from IICT, followed by an interactive session with AVGC-XR industry stakeholders. Subsequently, Professor Saikat Roy from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, shared valuable insights into the evolving media and entertainment landscape and the emerging opportunities within the AVGC-XR sector.
The programme also included a special session on the entrepreneurial journeys of founders in the AVGC sector, featuring Mr. Anurag Khurana, Founder of New Gen Gaming, and Mr. Vishal Parekh, Founder of Cyber Power. The session offered practical insights into enterprise creation, business growth, innovation, market opportunities, and pathways through which local talent and aspiring creators could participate in the rapidly expanding AVGC-XR ecosystem.
An open forum discussion formed an integral part of the consultation process. Deliberations focused on the key thrust areas of the draft policy and on how the proposed framework could create meaningful opportunities for the people of Tripura through skill development, employment generation, startup promotion, cultural content creation, and youth-led innovation and creative expression.
The stakeholder consultation served as a collaborative platform to gather suggestions, strengthen policy design, and ensure that the final policy remains responsive to the needs of industry, academia, creators, students, and citizens. Through this initiative, the Government of Tripura aims to lay the foundation for a robust AVGC-XR ecosystem rooted in the State’s unique strengths, aligned with emerging industry opportunities, and capable of contributing to inclusive economic growth under the broader vision of the orange economy.
Under the visionary leadership of Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, and the dynamic guidance of Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Finance, and Planning & Coordination, the Government of Tripura continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering an enabling environment for innovation-led growth and expanding opportunities for the youth in emerging sectors. The proposed AVGC-XR Policy is intended to further this objective by supporting skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, and culturally rooted digital content creation, while positioning Tripura as an emerging AVGC-XR destination in the Northeast region. By synergizing with recent initiatives such as the Tripura Startup Policy 2024 and the Tripura Cybersecurity Policy 2025, the Directorate of Information Technology aims to establish Tripura as a growing hub for the AVGC-XR sector.
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