PM Modi Gifts Traditional Indian Artefacts To Finland, Denmark And Iceland Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to European nations recently, gifted series of paintings and artefacts to his counterparts in Finland, Denmark and Iceland, reflecting India's culture and rich craftsmanship.

The gifts presented to the leaders of the Nordic countries include a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting, a Bidri Silver Work Vase and a replica of Ice-Axe used by mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Given Iceland's deep connection with rugged landscapes, glaciers, and adventure exploration, Prime Minister Modi gifted his counterpart Kristurn Frostadottir, a replica of the Ice-Axe used by Indian-Nepalese mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

The replica of the Ice Axe pays tribute to the legendary tool carried by the mountaineer during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 with Sir Edmund Hillary.

Crafted in steel with a polished wooden shaft, the replica reflects the simplicity, resilience, and precision essential to high-altitude mountaineering.

For Iceland, the ice axe resonates as more than a historic mountaineering tool. It symbolizes endurance, respect for nature, and the spirit of exploration that defines both Himalayan and Nordic traditions.

For Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, PM Modi presented a Bidri Silver Work Vase.

The craft reflects the refined artistry of the Deccan, celebrated for its intricate silver inlay, elegant form, and meticulous craftsmanship. Adorned with delicate floral and geometric motifs, it embodies a tradition perfected over generations by artisans of Hyderabad and the Deccan plateau.

Denmark, which is renowned for its design legacy and appreciation of minimal elegance, the Bidri vase holds a natural resonance. Its balance of form, precision, and craftsmanship reflects values shared by both Indian and Danish artistic traditions.

Prime Minister Modi gifted his Finland counterpart Petteri Orpo, a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting, which reflects the serene beauty and devotional artistry of the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan.

Centered around lotus-filled waters, the composition symbolizes purity, harmony, and spiritual reflection.

For Finland, which is celebrated as the“Land of a Thousand Lakes,” the painting carries a special resonance. Its peaceful waters and meditative beauty echo Finland's own deep cultural connection with lakes, stillness, and the natural world.

As a gift from India, the Kamal Talai Pichwai becomes a bridge between two traditions that find meaning and inspiration in water, serenity, and harmony with nature.