Elected Govt Has Limited Powers In J & K, Bureaucracy Calling Shots: Dy CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said that had Jammu and Kashmir retained statehood,“not a single house would have been razed,” asserting that the elected government currently has limited powers and key decisions are being taken by the bureaucracy.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during his visit to Handwara to offer condolences to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid and Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed on their father's demise.

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Referring to the recent demolition drive in Jammu, Choudhary questioned the action, noting that the structures had existed for years.

“These houses were not constructed overnight. Where were the departments when these were being built?” he asked, terming the demolitions unfortunate.

Linking the issue to the absence of full statehood, he said such actions would not have occurred if statehood had been intact.

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The Deputy Chief Minister also said the elected government lacks control over senior officers.“Bureaucrats are taking decisions, while the elected government has limited powers,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Reiterating the demand for restoration of statehood, he said the Centre had promised its return after the Assembly elections and urged it to honour the commitment.

He added that restoration of statehood and special status would safeguard people's rights and prevent such demolition drives in future.

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