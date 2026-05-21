37 MP Districts Under Severe Heatwave Alert Khajuraho Sizzles At 47.4 Degrees

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is reeling under an intense heatwave with maximum temperatures remaining significantly above normal across the state. A total of 37 districts have been placed under heatwave alerts for the coming days.

The western parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius on May 20, while eastern Madhya Pradesh saw temperatures ranging from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius was registered in Khajuraho, sending alarm bells ringing among authorities and residents alike.

Heatwave conditions were officially recorded in Satna, Khajuraho, Mandla, Nougong, and Damoh. The India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has warned that on Thursday, most parts of the state are likely to experience maximum temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius, with several districts expected to remain under severe heatwave influence.

A total of 37 districts have been placed under heatwave alerts for the coming days. These include Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Katni, Umaria, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

The heat index is also expected to remain high, increasing discomfort and health risks for the population.

Meteorologists have attributed the prevailing conditions to the ongoing dry spell and absence of any significant weather system that could bring relief in the immediate future.

Daytime temperatures are likely to stay elevated, making outdoor activities particularly challenging during peak afternoon hours.

Health authorities have issued detailed advisories urging citizens to take necessary precautions. Residents have been advised to drink plenty of water and stay well hydrated while avoiding direct exposure to sunlight between noon and 4 p.m.

The use of light-coloured, loose cotton clothing, head covers, umbrellas, and sunglasses is strongly recommended.

People should avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest parts of the day and take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas.

The administration has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

With temperatures showing no immediate signs of abatement, officials have urged people to follow weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities closely to ensure their safety during this intense summer spell.