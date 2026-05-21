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Cuba Rejects US Indictment of Ex-Leader Raúl Castro as “Political Maneuver”
(MENAFN) Cuba has strongly rejected a US indictment targeting former leader Raúl Castro, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel calling the move politically motivated and legally unfounded, according to reports.
The indictment, announced by the United States Department of Justice, accuses Raúl Castro of involvement in the 1996 downing of two aircraft operated by the Brothers to the Rescue organization, an incident that resulted in the deaths of four people, including three US citizens.
Cuban authorities argue that the legal action is part of a broader political campaign against Havana and is being used to justify increased pressure and potential military escalation against the island.
Díaz-Canel dismissed the charges as a distortion of historical events, asserting that Cuba acted in defense of its airspace and in accordance with international law at the time. He also claimed that the organization involved had ties to hostile intelligence operations and anti-Cuban activity.
The Cuban president further accused the United States of engaging in extrajudicial actions in other regions, framing the indictment as inconsistent with international legal standards, according to reports.
The case comes amid heightened tensions between Havana and Washington, including disputes over sanctions, security policy, and historical accountability for past military incidents.
The indictment, announced by the United States Department of Justice, accuses Raúl Castro of involvement in the 1996 downing of two aircraft operated by the Brothers to the Rescue organization, an incident that resulted in the deaths of four people, including three US citizens.
Cuban authorities argue that the legal action is part of a broader political campaign against Havana and is being used to justify increased pressure and potential military escalation against the island.
Díaz-Canel dismissed the charges as a distortion of historical events, asserting that Cuba acted in defense of its airspace and in accordance with international law at the time. He also claimed that the organization involved had ties to hostile intelligence operations and anti-Cuban activity.
The Cuban president further accused the United States of engaging in extrajudicial actions in other regions, framing the indictment as inconsistent with international legal standards, according to reports.
The case comes amid heightened tensions between Havana and Washington, including disputes over sanctions, security policy, and historical accountability for past military incidents.
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