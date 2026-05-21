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Lavrov Says Russia–China Ties Act as Stabilizing Force in Global Turbulence
(MENAFN) Russia and China are acting as a stabilizing influence in an increasingly unstable international environment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during remarks made amid President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, according to reports.
Lavrov described the bilateral relationship as one of the most durable and structured partnerships globally, emphasizing that it is grounded in mutual respect, shared economic interests, and recognition of sovereignty.
He highlighted the economic depth of cooperation, noting that annual trade between the two countries has surpassed $200 billion, with energy exports playing a central role in the relationship.
He pointed to Russia’s role as a major supplier of pipeline gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal to China, and referenced ongoing energy infrastructure projects, including the “Power of Siberia 2” pipeline, as well as discussions on additional routes.
Beyond energy, Lavrov said cooperation is expanding into nuclear power, space exploration, and advanced technologies, framing the relationship as increasingly diversified and strategically significant.
He also claimed that technological collaboration with China helps Russia navigate Western restrictions, arguing that external pressure has strengthened rather than weakened bilateral cooperation.
Lavrov further stated that recent global developments have reinforced what Moscow views as the need for both countries to rely more on their own capabilities and deepen strategic coordination, according to reports.
Lavrov described the bilateral relationship as one of the most durable and structured partnerships globally, emphasizing that it is grounded in mutual respect, shared economic interests, and recognition of sovereignty.
He highlighted the economic depth of cooperation, noting that annual trade between the two countries has surpassed $200 billion, with energy exports playing a central role in the relationship.
He pointed to Russia’s role as a major supplier of pipeline gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal to China, and referenced ongoing energy infrastructure projects, including the “Power of Siberia 2” pipeline, as well as discussions on additional routes.
Beyond energy, Lavrov said cooperation is expanding into nuclear power, space exploration, and advanced technologies, framing the relationship as increasingly diversified and strategically significant.
He also claimed that technological collaboration with China helps Russia navigate Western restrictions, arguing that external pressure has strengthened rather than weakened bilateral cooperation.
Lavrov further stated that recent global developments have reinforced what Moscow views as the need for both countries to rely more on their own capabilities and deepen strategic coordination, according to reports.
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