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Student Entrepreneur Unveils Yoodle Doodle To Drive Emotional Regulation Through Art

Student Entrepreneur Unveils Yoodle Doodle To Drive Emotional Regulation Through Art


2026-05-21 04:15:50
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Yoodle Doodle offers large-scale themed doodle rolls designed to promote mindfulness, relaxation, and art therapy. Founder Yasmine Farra integrates entrepreneurial venture with clinical research, using WHOOP technology to track the physiological impact of art on stress. The initiative extends to community impact through volunteer work at Jad's Inclusion, facilitating therapeutic colouring for participants.
United Arab Emirates, May 2026: Student entrepreneur, Yasmine Farra from the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme has officially launched Yoodle Doodle, a creative venture that combines her passion for psychology with accessible art therapy to support mental well-being. The startup produces A0-sized themed doodle rolls designed to encourage emotional regulation and provide a therapeutic outlet for stress. Driven by an interest in how creative expression influences the human mind, Yasmine founded Yoodle Doodle in January 2025. The venture is rooted in the belief that artistic activities should be an accessible tool for mindfulness in everyday life. Beyond the commercial aspect, Yasmine has translated her mission into community action by volunteering at Jad's Inclusion, a not for profit, education and vocational center that caters to a wide spectrum of mild special needs children. At Jad's Inclusion, Yasmine creates customised doodle rolls and leads colouring sessions as a calming practice for participants. Expanding her work into the scientific field, Yasmine is currently developing a research project to quantify the benefits of her designs. Her study investigates whether a 30-minute session with Yoodle Doodle rolls can lead to a measurable reduction in physiological stress. To ensure data-driven results, participants in the study wear WHOOP Straps to track real-time indicators and stress markers. “After studying how creativity impacts emotional regulation, I wanted to create something tangible that helps people find a moment of calm. Yoodle Doodle is more than just art; it's about exploring how simple, creative acts can support our mental health and measurably reduce the stress we carry every day,” says Yasmine. Through the intersection of entrepreneurship, psychology, and research, Yasmine aims to demonstrate that art therapy is a powerful, data-backed tool for well-being. Her journey highlights the potential for young innovators to tackle modern mental health challenges through interdisciplinary thinking. Yoodle Doodle is part of a growing movement of youth-led initiatives supported by the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme under Arcadia Education. The programme provides students with one-to-one guidance from senior business leaders and educators, equipping them with the leadership skills needed to turn academic interests into impactful real-world ventures. Natasha Hemdev, Executive Director of Forward Thinking Mentoring, says:“The programme is designed to help students think beyond the classroom and apply their learning to real-world challenges. Yasmine has successfully bridged the gap between psychological theory and entrepreneurial practice, creating a solution that addresses the vital need for mental well-being.” For more information on the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme and its offerings, please visit


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Mid-East Info

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