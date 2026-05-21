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Student Entrepreneur Unveils Yoodle Doodle To Drive Emotional Regulation Through Art
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Yoodle Doodle offers large-scale themed doodle rolls designed to promote mindfulness, relaxation, and art therapy.
Founder Yasmine Farra integrates entrepreneurial venture with clinical research, using WHOOP technology to track the physiological impact of art on stress.
The initiative extends to community impact through volunteer work at Jad's Inclusion, facilitating therapeutic colouring for participants.
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