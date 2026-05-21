Commonwealth Games Day: India To Host Nationwide 'Fit India' Cycle Event

India is set to celebrate Commonwealth Games Day (24 May 2026) nationwide at more than 8,000 locations through Fit India Sundays on Cycle, marking a nationwide push towards fitness and sporting excellence.

Ahmedabad to Host 75th Fit India Sundays on Cycle

The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Ahmedabad on 24 May in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games movement, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, fitness and national pride, according to a press release. Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, will lead the event from Ahmedabad. The theme for this edition, "A New Icon for a Fitter India - Pedalling to 2030," reflects the vision of preparing India for CWG 2030 through fitness, unity and sporting spirit.

A special CWG-themed exhibition will also be inaugurated during the event, showcasing India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years, alongside flagship initiatives such as the Khelo India Mission and Sports Goods Manufacturing initiatives. The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards making sports a true people's movement. "Fitness Apnao, Khel Sanskriti Badhao" remains the core message of the campaign.

Celebrities and Dignitaries to Participate

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with Commonwealth and Olympic medallists including Rajani Etimarpu (Hockey), Gurjit Kaur (Hockey), Sonika Tandi (Hockey), Ankur Mittal (Shooting), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton) and Anjum Modgil (Shooting), as well as youth icons and thousands of cyclists, will participate in the event.

Union Ministers, State Ministers, MPs and public representatives will participate in their respective regions, further strengthening Sports Jan Bhagidari across the country.

Building a Nationwide Sports Culture

In the run-up to the CWG Day celebration, a nationwide quiz competition, reel-making contest and torch design competition were organised on the MY Bharat platform, which saw participation from more than one lakh youngsters, reflecting their enthusiasm for the CWG.

"Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz" has now become a nationwide fitness mantra, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting it in Mann Ki Baat as a key step towards transforming sports culture into a true Jan Andolan.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle has emerged as one of the country's largest community fitness movements, reaching 3.07 lakh locations across 74 editions, with participation from over 50 lakh cyclists and engagement from more than 7 crore Indians nationwide.

Activities such as Yoga, Zumba, quiz contests, reel-making and torch design competitions are also being organised to encourage greater public participation while reinforcing the vision for CWG 2030 and India's broader sporting aspirations. (ANI)

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