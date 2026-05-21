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Bitcoin Forecast Today 21/05: Dip Buyers (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin has been a little bit positive during the trading session on Wednesday and as you know I've been watching this market fairly closely because I thought the 50-day EMA could be an area of interest and that actually has turned out to be true. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people will watch obviously, but we also have the fact that interest rates are dropping a bit and that helps risk appetite.
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