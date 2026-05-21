Lightning Strike Leaves 2 Dead In Kandahar
Police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place on Wednesday night.
The incident comes after heavy rainstorms and strong winds swept through Kandahar on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the same day, an eight-year-old girl lost her life in Arghandab district after strong winds caused a solar panel to fall on her.
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