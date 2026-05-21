Lightning Strike Leaves 2 Dead In Kandahar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed after lightning struck in the Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province, a police official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The incident comes after heavy rainstorms and strong winds swept through Kandahar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the same day, an eight-year-old girl lost her life in Arghandab district after strong winds caused a solar panel to fall on her.

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