UP Electricity Bill Goes Viral After Consumer Gets Charged ₹30K For One Month, Internet Shocked

A startling instance from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral online after a man said he was beaten when he went to the power department for assistance in addition to having enormous electrical bills. The man said that despite living in what users referred to as a "normal household," he had been receiving power bills of about ₹30,000 per month, according to widely shared posts on social media. Since 2024, the sum is said to have accumulated to around ₹3.30 lakh, leaving him in financial trouble and in need of clarification.

The man apparently went to the local discom office to enquire about the unusually high costs in an attempt to settle the matter. However, he claimed that the atmosphere in the workplace swiftly became antagonistic rather than providing explanation.

Officials reportedly grabbed his cell phone as he tried to film the exchange, according to allegations that are being widely circulated online. The individual also claimed that during the altercation, he was harassed, assaulted, and battered. Videos connected to the event are currently making the rounds on X, Instagram, and local news sites, making the case a full-fledged viral issue.

Watch Viral Video

Man in UP receives ₹30,000 monthly electricity bill & ₹3.30 lakh total since 2024. When he went to complain at the discom office, officials allegedly snatched his phone, beat him & harassed. twitter/Ro2M4elxdq

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 20, 2026

Netizens React

The incident has triggered massive outrage online, with many users expressing anger over both the shocking bill amount and the alleged treatment faced by the consumer.

One user commented, 'A ₹30,000 bill for what? Is he running a factory inside his house?" "Aam aadmi complain bhi nahi kar sakta ab?" commented another.

"First, they send impossible bills, then allegedly attack people for asking questions," stated a third user. frightening.

Several users also shared their own experiences involving inflated electricity bills, delayed corrections, and difficulties dealing with local power offices. Many questioned the accountability of government departments and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.