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Slovenia Condemns Gaza Flotilla Activist Treatment as “Shocking”
(MENAFN) Slovenia has strongly criticized the treatment of activists involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling the conduct “appalling, shocking and utterly unacceptable,” according to reports.
Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said in a post on the US social media platform X that no state should be “welcoming people with torture,” and described the reported treatment of detainees as “humiliating behaviour” linked to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other Israeli authorities.
She added that such conduct “has no place in a democratic society,” according to reports.
The remarks followed the circulation of a video posted by Ben-Gvir showing detained activists from the flotilla, with the caption “Welcome to Israel,” in which detainees were shown being zip-tied and forced to kneel after being intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.
Separately, the Global Sumud Flotilla stated that all 50 vessels in its humanitarian convoy were seized. The group said the flotilla carried 428 participants from 44 countries and had departed from Marmaris, Türkiye, in an attempt to challenge what it described as the blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.
Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said in a post on the US social media platform X that no state should be “welcoming people with torture,” and described the reported treatment of detainees as “humiliating behaviour” linked to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other Israeli authorities.
She added that such conduct “has no place in a democratic society,” according to reports.
The remarks followed the circulation of a video posted by Ben-Gvir showing detained activists from the flotilla, with the caption “Welcome to Israel,” in which detainees were shown being zip-tied and forced to kneel after being intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.
Separately, the Global Sumud Flotilla stated that all 50 vessels in its humanitarian convoy were seized. The group said the flotilla carried 428 participants from 44 countries and had departed from Marmaris, Türkiye, in an attempt to challenge what it described as the blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.
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